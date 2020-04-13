Sporting News released its seven-round, 255-pick mock draft recently, projecting five Gamecocks to hear their name called next weekend.

Because of that, multiple national outlets are releasing full, seven-round mock drafts as the draft inches closer.

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with rookies set to learn what teams they'll be playing for next week starting Thursday.

The first South Carolina player projected to hear his name called first isn't a surprise with Sporting News having Javon Kinlaw going to the Atlanta Falcons at No.16 overall, which would mean him going on day one of the draft.

If he does, it would mean the second first-round pick the last three years with Hayden Hurst going in the first two years ago to the Baltimore Ravens. Coincidently enough, if Kinlaw does go to Atlanta, he'd join Hurst there after the tight end was traded to the Falcons earlier this offseason.

Speaking of the Ravens, though, Sporting News has them selecting Bryan Edwards in the third round at No. 92 overall.

Edwards obviously goes down statistically as the best receiver in school history, finishing his career with school records in receptions (234) and yards (3,045).

Sporting News also has Rico Dowdle going No. 166 overall to the Detroit Lions in the fifth round after Dowdle put together a solid season—he averaged 4.7 yards per carry—and combine performance as well.

The Gamecocks, according to this mock draft, will have two sixth round picks with D.J. Wonnum going No. 184 overall to the Carolina Panthers, where he'd play at the same stadium he played in multiple times in college, and linking up with former teammate Dennis Daley.

T.J. Brunson is projected to be taken No. 207 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Both were at least three-year starters in Columbia with Wonnum ending his career with 137 tackles and 14 sacks while Brunson compiled 283 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.

The draft starts Thursday, April 23 with the first round before continuing Friday with rounds two and three. The remaining rounds (3-7) will be Saturday with the bulk of Gamecocks projected to go then.

