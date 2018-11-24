Playing against a more talented Clemson team, South Carolina kept it close, forcing the Tiger first-team to play late for only the third time this season. After falling 56-35, here are some takeaways from Saturday’s game.

1. No excuses necessary



I haven’t included something like this since the Georgia game, but the Gamecocks don’t need an excuse after losing. The rivalry aspect can intensify the loss but Clemson is one of the 2-3 best teams in the country. South Carolina played the Tigers close in what was essentially a 2-score game on their home field.

South Carolina knew it was an underdog, foregoing chip shot field goals in favor of difficult fourth and goal attempts. Had they chosen to, the Gamecock coaching staff could have played conservatively and made the score closer. Instead, the Gamecocks played for the win.

The score is misleading. Without an unnecessary late score by the Tigers, the Gamecocks were two plays away from being in a game that shouldn’t have been close.

Clemson is in another league and if the Tigers weren’t South Carolina’s bitter rivals, the loss would hardly sting.

2. But... An excuse anyway

For most of the game, eight of South Carolina’s 11 defenders were players in their first or second year in the program. Only four players that started the season opener played substantial snaps against Clemson. Seven of eight defensive linemen that played at least 15 snaps in the opener missed most or all of the game against Clemson.

It showed against the Tigers, who are already one of the deepest teams in the country.

In today’s game, less talented offenses can excel with elite coaching and an effective scheme. Defenses just need talent. In a sense, there is little a coaching staff can do without talent across the board on defense.

The Tiger offense is more talented than South Carolina’s completely healthy defense. Against a group of second and third-teamers? Well, that’s a recipe for 744 yards and 56 points.

3. Bentley’s Day

Jake Bentley was 17-46 with 167 yards and a 1-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio in two games against Clemson.

Saturday, he was 32-50 with 510 yards and five touchdowns. No, he wasn’t perfect, throwing into coverage instead of to an open Rico Dowdle on a critical fourth-and-goal and throwing a pick on a potential game-tying drive before the half; still, Bentley’s effort was the best ever by a Gamecock signal caller against the Tigers.

Bentley carved up a Clemson defense that hadn’t given up 35 points in a game since the 2016 ACC Championship. It wasn’t with screens and pick plays, but with consistent, accurate passes down the field.

Bentley has been dialed in since returning from injury. At this point, Gamecocks fans should be more afraid that he goes to the draft than that he plays poorly in a bowl game.

4. Deebo Samuel went out with a bang

Yes, he’s still got two more games, but for all intents and purposes Deebo Samuel ended his career on a high note. Bentley was 10-14 with 210 yards and three touchdowns when targeting Samuel, whose most impressive play may have been after the game was well decided. Samuel avoided three tackles on a 44-yard reception with seconds left on the clock.

It was an effort that epitomized his tumultuous time at South Carolina.

A 3-star recruit from the Upstate, Samuel wasn’t offered by Clemson. He then redshirted in 2015 before starting the opener as a redshirt freshman and pulling his hamstring. He missed nine games that year before breaking out as a sophomore.

Samuel continued to battle injuries throughout his career, missing the final 10 games last season. Though he looked slightly slower at times this year, Samuel has exploded of late. He’ll likely be a high draft pick at a position the Gamecocks have churned out in recent years.

210 yards and three touchdowns against Clemson is the perfect way to end that kind of career, even with two games left.

5. Closing the Gap

The talent gap was huge between these two teams when Will Muschamp arrived. It was a reflection on both the strength of Clemson and the weakness of South Carolina.

The Gamecocks would have been better off forfeiting the Palmetto Bowl in Muschamp’s first two years. While there’s no such thing as moral victories, this game felt like the first time the Gamecocks competed with a top team.

Offensive schemes can overcome talent deficiencies. With largely the same personnel and two coaching changes this season, the South Carolina offense has averaged 115 more yards and 9.5 more points per game than last season.

Defenses are only improved by an influx of talent. This is the first freshman class that looks like it will contribute in a big way. In a sense, it mirrors some of the early classes that helped build Steve Spurrier’s 10 and 11-win Gamecock teams.

Several freshmen played not only out of necessity, but because they were the best options on defense. That’s a sign of a changing of the guard.