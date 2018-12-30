After being shut out for the first time since 2006, South Carolina finishes its season 7-6. However, upon further examination, there are reasons for Gamecock fans to be optimistic, even after the 28-0 loss. Here, I'll try to offer some perspective and examine the good, the bad and the ugly of South Carolina's performance in the Belk Bowl.

1. Virginia wanted it more

South Carolina sleepwalked through this one. The Gamecocks moved the ball early but had two key short yardage failures on offense to stymie the momentum. Once Virginia took the lead, the Gamecocks never really responded. Offensive lineman Donell Stanley even suggested the team never had the right mindset.

The failure was system-wide. The offense was hindered by poor separation from receivers, poor blitz pickup, poor passes and drops — and not usually at the same time. The defense played upwards or eight first or second year players at times. After halftime, it looked like the focus was more on getting experience for the younger players than winning.

That seems alarming, but it’s not all that uncommon. Five years from now, this season won’t be seen as any more or less successful based on a bowl win or loss.

2. One game or a indicative of bigger issues?

That is the question. In 2009, South Carolina went 7-5 in the regular season and lost 20-7 to UConn in the Papa John’s Bowl. That game was eerily similar to this one but the Gamecocks followed by going 42-11 in the next four years.

The Gamecocks looked flat and there’s no way around that. However, it’s not uncommon for teams — even good teams — to have poor showings in bowl games. If most of the younger players come out and play well next season, this game will be quickly forgotten.

Also See: Belk Bowl Photos

Even if South Carolina had won, a Belk Bowl trophy wouldn’t be used as a recruiting pitch, evidence of program tradition or anything like that. If South Carolina continues to rebuild its roster, this game is nothing to worry about.

3. Fixing the offensive woes

First, there’s a difference in having an entire offseason to deal with the loss of its key players and having eight practices. Still, the Gamecocks still show they have some issues in personnel on offense.

Shi Smith is a playmaker but unless Bryan Edwards surprises me and returns for his senior season, then the Gamecocks need to find some impact players at the skill positions. They’ll get several starters back, but need more production.

Saturday’s game was a throwaway from a scheming standpoint and means nothing in the long run, but Jake Bentley needs some more targets, should he return.

Also See: Sorrells talks Gamecocks at Under Armour All-America Bowl

Luckily for the Gamecocks, experience is less important at the receiver and running back positions than at the other positions on the offenses, as freshmen can come in and make an immediate impact.

4. Look at all those freshmen on defense

I’ve used this as a takeaway several times this season, but it’s true again. Not only did the Gamecocks play a large number of freshmen, but those freshmen played better than anyone else on the team.

A secondary made up of freshmen Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Jonathan Gipson and R.J. Roderick held Bryce Perkins to 6.7 yards per attempt and just two completions over 15 yards (One of which ended in a fumble). It wasn’t a perfect showing by any means, but players from the 2018 class combined for 41 tackles and two sacks against the Cavaliers.

Offense can be schemed, but defense is reliant on talent. Outside of containing Bryce Perkins on third down scrambles, a defense made up almost exclusively of players that were in high school just 18 months ago played well, holding Virginia to just 5.2 yards a play. For reference, Chattanooga averaged 5.4 yards a play against the Gamecocks.

5. Is that… Man coverage?

Two years ago, Will Muschamp said he wanted to play press man coverage but needed the personnel. Saturday, we finally saw the defensive backs play press man coverage on Virginia’s wideouts. Why is this important?

Several reasons. First, teams don’t play press man against dual-threat quarterbacks, but once the game got out of hand, Muschamp had his freshmen (and A.J. Turner) follow Virginia’s wideouts. It was moderately successful, with Perkins scrambling more often with the defense’s back turned and tossing a touchdown pass late in the game.

However, on that pass, Perkins had all day to throw and couldn’t find the open man until finally seeing one come open nearly six seconds after the snap.

My guess (and that’s all it is) is that the original plan was to slowly introduce man coverage as the season progressed, seeing that Mukuamu and Horn have the potential to be lockdown defenders. When the Gamecocks sustained multiple injuries on the front four and at the safety position, Muschamp likely felt too apprehensive about both the pass rush and stability on the back end to follow through.

Also See: First and 10- Good, bad stats from Belk Bowl

In a way, the second half was an audition for next season. Both corner commits played primarily man coverage in high school and the front seven should generate more pass rush than this year. Next season’s defense should look the most similar, schematically speaking, to Muschamp’s at Florida.