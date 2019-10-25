Before that, GamecockCentral takes a look at a few things to watch for against the Vols Saturday.

This time it's up to Knoxville, where South Carolina (3-4, 2-3 SEC) is a little over 24 hours away from kicking off against Tennessee (2-5, 1-3 SEC).

For the second time in three weeks, the Gamecocks are hitting the road for a SEC road game.

Passing game bounce back

Will Muschamp hasn't been shy about saying how the Gamecocks need to improve throwing the ball down the stretch. South Carolina's been really good in the run game but need to pass the ball better.

Ryan Hilinski, who's been banged up with an elbow and knee injury recently, has struggled recently with just 5.3 yards per attempt the last four games. With the pass game struggles, teams are loading the box on the Gamecocks and they'll need to turn in a solid performance through the air to move the ball effectively down the field.

How productive will Mon Denson be?

Speaking of the run game, the Gamecocks are without their starting running back Rico Dowdle with the senior rehabbing a knee sprain he suffered against Florida. They have their starter in Tavien Feaster, but need Denson to take the reigns as the No. 2 back behind him.

Denson has shown flashes in limited action this year—he's coming off a 58-yard performance Saturday and averaging seven yards per carry this year—but will need to continue to produce to keep South Carolina's run game clicking.

Which quarterback will start for Tennessee?

This is the second week in a row South Carolina's defense is preparing for two quarterbacks, this time because the Vols are dealing with some injuries. The two likely candidates are Jarrett Guarantano and JT Shrout. Both guys do similar things offensively—Guarantano is the better runner—and the Gamecocks are preparing for both.

It'll be something to watch as the game starts which quarterback starts and how they try to attack South Carolina's defense.

Third downs

Both teams Saturday are among the worst teams on opponent third down conversions this year; Tennessee is allowing its opponent to convert 45.1 percent of the time, worst in the SEC, while the Gamecocks are at 36.9 percent, fourth-worst in the conference.

It sounds elementary, but whichever team can buckle down on third down Saturday to limit long, time-consuming drives, has a pretty good shot at winning the game.

Weirdness

Listen, folks. South Carolina's dominated the win column in this series—winners of the last three—but it doesn't mean the Gamecocks have dominated the scoreboard. The las seven games between these two teams have all been decided by six points or less with the average margin of victory 3.3 points.

Last time up in Knoxville, the Gamecocks held on with a goal line stand as Tennessee ran like eight plays in two seconds, and last year they held on to beat the Vols by a field goal.

No one really knows what'll happen, but odds are whatever happens will be weird.