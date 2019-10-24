Gamecock double legacy has strong visit to South Carolina
Charlotte (North Carolina) South Mecklenburg tight end Bryson Nesbit is one of a group of juniors prospects from his state to hold an early offer from the Gamecocks.
The 2021 athlete, who has substantial family ties to South Carolina, was on hand over the weekend for a visit.
What were his thoughts on the trip and how would he classify his interest level in the program?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news