"It just felt like home," Sorrells said. "All of the coaches, the players, everything - every move that I made - everything felt like home. They've got a great plan in place for me. So did Penn State. Those were narrowed down to my top two and honestly I just felt like I made the best decision for myself."

The Rivals250 prospect committed to South Carolina during a ceremony at his school Wednesday afternoon, a decison that he says he knew in his heart was the right one.

While most prospects say their final decision for where they'll spend their next four or five years is difficult, Winter Park (Fla.) class of 2019 four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells says his wasn't.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Sorrells chooses the Gamecocks over finalists Alabama and Penn State. He had whittled his list down to those three among offers from other schools like Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

The Under Armour All-American was recruited to Carolina by head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and credited his relationship with both coaches as one of the reasons he's headed to Columbia.'

"He wasn't selling me anything," Sorrells said of Muschamp. "Ever since South Carolina started recruiting me during this whole recruiting process, it's been real and it's been consistent. Between me and my recruiting process with them, there were no flaws. If I had something that I wanted to mention to them and bring up because it was something I was worried about, they kept it real with me and let me know."

Ranked the No. 15 defensive tackle in his class, Sorrells took official visits to all three of his finalists in January before making Wednesday's decision to sign with the Gamecocks.

Rivals ranks Sorrells as the No. 217 overall prospect in his class and the No. 28 prospect in Florida.

"Honestly, it wasn't too tough," Sorrells said. "When your heart is telling you something, obviously, you've got to go with it."