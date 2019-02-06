Gamecock Central National Signing Day Headquarters
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
After signing 19 prospects to National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period, South Carolina hopes to ink four more on Wednesday.
National Signing Day Timeline
9 a.m. - Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy three-star OL William Rogers signs with South Carolina. UPDATE: Rogers has signed with South Carolina. Check out his signee capsule here.
1:30 p.m. - Four-star defensive tackle target Jaquaze Sorrells announces his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Penn State and Alabama.
2:00 p.m. - Four-star safety target Jammie Robinson announces his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky.
3:45 p.m. - Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders signs with South Carolina.
4 p.m. - Head coach Will Muschamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference.
- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters!
Remaining targets
Signing ceremony time: 1:30 p.m.
Finalists: South Carolina, Penn State, Alabama
The Latest: What we're hearing on Jaquaze Sorrells (subscription only)
Signing ceremony time: 2:00 p.m.
Finalists: South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee
The Latest: What we're hearing on Jammie Robinson (subscription only) | Jammie Robinson gives final interview prior to announcement
- Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | iTunes
Committed prospects who will sign Wednesday
Latest stories from GamecockCentral.com
- What we're hearing: Jaquaze Sorrells
- Inside the position: starting pitchers
- What we're hearing: Jammie Robinson
- Inside the relationship of the Gamecocks' big freshman duo
- MBB: Five Things to Watch - Kentucky
- PHOTOS: South Carolina football operations center tour
- Big-time underclassman has ties to Gamecocks
- New ops building takes 'culture to a whole new level'
- WATCH: New look at state-of-the art ops building
- Latest on Gamecock commitment Issiah Walker
- VIDEO: Will Muschamp and Ray Tanner on new Long Football Ops Center
- Georgia wideout enjoys first look at Gamecocks' program
South Carolina Gamecocks 2019 signee capsules
Here are recruiting capsules for the 19 prospects who signed with the Gamecocks during the Early Signing Period.
NEW: William Rogers
Football: News | Schedule/Scores | Future Schedules | Roster | Printable Roster | Scholarship Breakdown | Depth Chart | Redshirt Tracker | Weekly TV Schedule | NFL Gamecocks | National Stat Rankings | Offensive Stats | Defensive Stats | SEC Standings | Polls
Football Recruiting: Recruit Search & Database | Commitment List | Position Rankings | Team Rankings | Visit Dates | Scholarship Offers
Basketball: News | Men's Schedule/Scores | Men's Roster | Men's Polls | Women's Schedule/Scores | Women's Roster | Women's Polls
Basketball Recruiting: Men's Recruit Search & Database | Men's Commitment List | Men's Rivals150 | Women's Commitment List
Baseball: News | Schedule/Scores | Roster | Polls | Commitments
Forums: The Insiders Forum ($$$) | Fighting Gamecocks Forum | The Insiders Ticket Exchange ($$$) | Free Ticket Exchange