After signing 19 prospects to National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period, South Carolina hopes to ink four more on Wednesday.

9 a.m. - Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy three-star OL William Rogers signs with South Carolina. UPDATE: Rogers has signed with South Carolina. Check out his signee capsule here.

1:30 p.m. - Four-star defensive tackle target Jaquaze Sorrells announces his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Penn State and Alabama.

2:00 p.m. - Four-star safety target Jammie Robinson announces his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky.

3:45 p.m. - Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders signs with South Carolina.

4 p.m. - Head coach Will Muschamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference.

- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters!