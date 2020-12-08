In the Q&A he touches on a few different topics including his son as a recruiter, his potential role on staff and much more.

The younger Beamer was introduced as the Gamecocks' next head coach at South Carolina this week, and Tuesday his father, a hall of fame coach who spent almost three decades at Virginia Tech, spoke about his son and what the last few days have been like.

He knew at some point his son, and longtime assistant, would get a head coaching gig somewhere, he just didn't think it'd be this early at what Shane Beamer called his dream job.

Q: What was it like seeing Shane turn into a coach, and what makes him so successful on the field?

“I think he’s always been a guy that’s been around the sidelines since I don’t know when. He rode the bus with us at Murray State and so forth. It was a pretty good indication early on he just might be a football coach. At the time, I didn’t know he was going to be such a good football coach. I think he’s really worked this thing.

He really works at recruiting, and recruiting to me is work. You have to have that personality but you have to put in the work. He’s done that. I’m just so proud of him and how he’s handled himself, how he treats people, how he’s in control of situations. I think he’s more than ready for this head coaching job. I know one thing: he’s going to give it everything he’s got. I think he’s going to put everything he’s got into it and make South Carolina a great program. This is where he wanted to go. That’s the other part of it.

He talked about it so many times that this is his dream job. He knows the Southeastern Conference and knows it’s a tough division and knows there are a lot of tough teams in the Southeastern conference. I think he’s looking forward to the challenge of all that.”

Q: When did you realize he had the ability to be a head coach at the SEC level?

“You look at his history and the people he’s been with. He never asked me to make one phone call for him. He got on Phillip Fulmer’s staff, he got on George O’Leary’s staff, he got on Sylvester Croom’s staff, he got on Steve Spurrier’s staff. He came here for a while and has been at Georgia. It’s pretty interesting. He’s made all these stops with great people and done it on his own. He’s sold himself and had the personality to close the deal. I think that part is very interesting.”

Q: What advice would you give him as he starts this job?

“Be exactly who you are. We talk about the things you have to do: you have to care about your players and they have to know it. He already does that. You have to have respect for your players and their beliefs. He does that and already knows that. He’s got the background. The players have got to know you know what you’re talking about and what you’re teaching will help them play better and reach their goals. He’s extremely knowledgeable and has coached a lot of different positions: offense, defense, special teams. He knows football. That’s the thing. He’s ready for this. Everything you need to be a good football coach, he’s already got.”

Q: Seeing how hard he's worked and obviously being his dad, just how proud are you of him?

“We watched the press conference yesterday and between my wife and crying, cheering and smiling, it’s such a great feeling to see him be successful and how well he handles himself and how he conducted himself at the press conference. I’m very proud of him. Like I said, I think he’s prepared for this for a long time. He got it in his mind what he wants to do and how he wants to do it. He’s his own guy. He’ll listen to other people but he feels and I feel that he has good ideas himself.”

Q: You've worked with him on staff before, what makes him such a good recruiter?

“Number one he works at it. Recruiting is about building relationships but it’s making that extra call or writing that extra note or knowing when that guy is making a decision, who is he going to for approval? Is it his mom? Granddad? Dad? Uncle? High school coach? He makes sure you have a relationship with that person to get the final approval. He’s worked at all that. He’s an amazing guy to be around, a likable guy to be around because he likes people and knows what he’s saying and how to say it. I think all that goes into recruiting and being a good recruiter. Number one, he’ll work at it. He’ll work at it hard.”

Q: Shane said he joked to Ray Tanner you'd be part of his staff in some way, do you know what that role is yet?

“I want to take a look at this contract. I want to see this contract. No, I’ll be around but he’s his own man. He’s going to hire a great staff with great people around him. That’s who he needs to be listening to. I’ll tell you what: when three of my grandkids live in Charlotte and now three live in Columbia, the person who makes sure I’m around is my wife and his mother. She loves being around those grandkids. We’ll be close, but he’s going to do a good job of doing what’s right for that program.”

Q: What do you think about Bud Foster potentially joining the staff in some capacity?

“I don’t know anything about that. I think Bud’s enjoying fishing on the lake right now. I don’t know anything about that. “

Q: What are the qualities Shane should look for in his staff hires?

“Knowledgeable of course and know football, but believe in the same things you believe in. you have to have everybody going in the same direction. If you have one guy going here and another guy going there and everyone’s going all over the place, everyone needs to believe what you believe. You have to respect the players and care about them. There has to be trust there. That’s the one thing you have to look for after initially the knowledge of the game. The other things have to be in place also.”

Q: What was the moment like when you first found out Shane would take the job?

“You mean after all the crying and shouting and getting up off the floor? It was amazing really. You dream you’re going to hear that sometime and think about it. The way I was, when I was at Murray state I thought I was going to have to take another job at a step up to get to a place like South Carolina to be your final job. That’s the way I thought it was going to have to be. To see it happen and see it happen at a place Shane really wanted to go to and happen this early in his career it’s just amazing. It’s amazing.”