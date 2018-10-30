That changed on Saturday when both players were in Columbia for the Gamecocks' 27-24 victory over Tennessee.

As four-star quarterback commits to South Carolina, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty were well aware of each other and had talked before, just never in person.

"We hit it off just then," Hilinski said. "He's a great kid. I met his dad as well and the young lady with him as well. They're just a great group of people. They were super awesome; they were great to me. They're just excited for me to get there too and I'm excited to get back. mes for the Gamecocks, no matter who it is, so we're all excited about that."

Hilinski, who is part of South Carolina's 2019 class, committed in April and is set to enroll at the school in January.

Doty, who is still a junior, followed with a pledge to the Gamecocks in late July.

The class of 2020 prospect from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) counted meeting Hilinski as the highlight of the visit.

"I got to meet Ryan Hilinski!" Doty said. "We talked for a bit before and after the game and I’m excited to be able to play with him in a couple years. He’s a great guy!"

The two quarterback commits joined forces Saturday in helping make the other prospects on campus feel welcome in the program.

And in a couple years, they'll join forces again.

"When you have good competition in a quarterback room, it's going to push you to be better, and I think we're all excited about that," Hilinski said. "The end goal for each and every one of us is to win games for the Gamecocks, no matter who it is, so we're all excited about that."

Rivals.com ranks Hilinski as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 63 overall prospect in his class. It counts Doty as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and No. 248 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

