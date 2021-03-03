South Carolina announced the signing of junior college outfielder Wilson Galvan Wednesday morning, making him the latest piece in what the coaching staff thinks is another solid group.

The Gamecocks are fresh off bringing in a consensus top 10 recruiting class with their 2020 group and are now scheduled to bring in another crop of high-end talent with a top 15 class signed.

“It’s another good class. Every class is different because you need bigger numbers and sometimes those bigger numbers in terms of volume get you ranked higher and sometimes you sign less guys and the rankings are a little bit lower,” Mark Kingston said.

“There are a lot of really good players in this group….That will really complement this previous class. I’m very optimistic about where it’s going.”

Also see: Latest midweek recruiting scoop, more on a four-star running back

With Galvan’s signing the Gamecocks have a 16-man recruiting class with 13 high school signees and three junior college players.

After a pitching-heavy group in 2020, the Gamecocks focused more on hitters this year signing nine position players currently. The six highest-rated members of the class are all hitters, led by two-way player Michael Braswell.

“I think there’s a lot of potentially high-end hitters in it. I think it was more focused towards the offensive side this year where last year was very pitching heavy in that class,” assistant coach Trip Couch said. “That’s not to discount who we got in the pitching group or hitting last year. The numbers are higher on that side of it this year, if that makes sense.”

Braswell checks in as the No. 46 player in the class and is one of three top 100 players signed. Thad Ector (53) and Cooper Kinney (94) join him.

Vytas Valincius (167), Elijah Lambros (273), Cole Messina (286), Sam Simpson (320), Aidan Hunter (372) and Talmadge LeCroy (464) are also top 500 prospects.

Also see: Instant analysis from Tuesday's hoops loss

“You have some really high-ceiling guys who have played at a high level and have hit their whole life. I think hitters hit,” Couch said. “The Thad Ectors, Michael Braswells, Cooper Kinneys, Cole Messina, Vito Valincius. Those guys have always hit.”

Of the position players in the class, three are left-handed batters: Kinney, Owen Washburn and Dariyan Pendergrass with Ector a switch hitter.

“I think they have a chance to evolve into great SEC players and certainly play beyond here,” Couch said. “We got a few left-handed bats, which is something we focused on: to try and become more left-handed both on the mound and in our lineup. We were able to address that some on the pitching side last year and this year continue to address it on the hitting side.”

Also see: Observations, thought from a series win over Clemson

One of the bigger needs in the class was in the outfield with the potential to lose Brady Allen, Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers to the draft. The Gamecocks have four currently signed in the class with Ector, Lambros, Pendergrass and Galvan.

“We certainly have some freshmen in this year we’re excited about, but you have to keep building your depth and your strength. Those guys all have a chance. Their ceilings are extremely high,” Couch said. “You’re talking about three guys who are really explosive athletes and have hit for the most part everywhere they’ve been.”

On the pitching side of things, the Gamecocks have seven arms committed with six right-handers and one lefty, Matthew Becker.

Two of those seven are junior college pitchers, including two top 20 prospects in Hunter Parks (5) and Drew Baker (16).

Pitching coach Skylar Meade is high on this group in large part because of the potential and what these players could develop into over the course of their careers.

“What I think is going to be unique about these 21s is they’re all guys who are starting their upward trend,” Meade said. “I think there are some young guys in that group, especially the high school guys, who have something they can do that’s exciting pitching-wise, but they’re not throwing the baseball 95 yet. They’re not tapped out.”

Click here for South Carolina's full list of baseball commitments