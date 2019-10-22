With that said, here's a look at where the Gamecocks are projected to go.

South Carolina is still in a good position to make a bowl game with the majority of its final five games winnable and the Gamecocks needing just three wins to hit their magic number of six.

Just because the Gamecocks lost this week, it doesn't mean we can't still look at bowl projections.

Full list of bowl projections:

ESPN (Bonagura): Gator Bowl vs. Indiana (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

ESPN (Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Louisville (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

Also see: The latest on a major flip candidate committed to a SEC school

Banner Society: Gator Bowl vs. Michigan State (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

Saturday Down South: Gator Bowl vs. Iowa (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

Brett McMurphy (WatchStadium): Gator Bowl vs. Nebraska (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

CBS: Gator Bowl vs. Iowa (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

Sporting News: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m.)

If this looks like the same bowl projections from last week, that's because it almost is. The Gator Bowl seems to be the prevailing bowl national outlets are projecting with varying opponents.

Also see: The latest round of tracking the redshirts

Only two outlets are predicting the Gamecocks to some place outside of Jacksonville; one has them going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville another to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The opponents vary between different Big 10 and ACC schools ranging from Iowa, Nebraska, Louisville and Michigan State with one Big 12 school—Iowa State—getting into the mix as well.

The Gamecocks sit at 3-4 right now, needing to have a winning record over their final five games to guarantee a spot in the postseason this year.

Also see: Insider notes on the newest baseball commitment

ESPN's FPI has that as a likely scenario, predicting South Carolina to finish 5.7-6.3 this season. ESPN's computers still really like the Gamecocks, ranking them as the No. 25 team nationally with the 12th-best in defensive efficiency.



The FPI is giving them a plus-50 percent chance to win three of their final five games: this weekend at Tennessee (61.2 percent) and home games against Vanderbilt (90.1 percent) and No. 21 App State (71.7).

They're projected to lose at Texas A&M (28.3 percent) and in their final home game of the year against No. 4 Clemson.

The Gamecocks kick off in Knoxville at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network Saturday.