Gamecock Central Transfer Portal Tracker
Since its introduction in 2018, the NCAA transfer portal's impact on college football has only grown by the year as unofficial college football free agency is officially part of the game now.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been active in the portal since arriving in Columbia a year ago and the Gamecocks also, like teams from across the country, have lost players to the portal as well.
While the portal can be dizzying to keep up with, we'll use this space to track the transfers moving forward.
2021-22
South Carolina players who have entered the transfer portal
DB Dominick Hill - 12/8/21
DB Jahmar Brown - 12/6/21
WR Ger-Cari Caldwell - 11/30/21
LB Rosendo Louis Jr. - 10/18/21
WR OrTre Smith - 10/4/21
OL Jordan Rhodes - 8/13/21 (---> Ole Miss)
DB Karon Prunty - 8/12/21
WR Mike Wyman - 7/14/21
Gamecock Central will also update this page with incoming transfers during this offseason.
