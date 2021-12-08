Gamecock Central Transfer Portal Tracker

Since its introduction in 2018, the NCAA transfer portal's impact on college football has only grown by the year as unofficial college football free agency is officially part of the game now.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been active in the portal since arriving in Columbia a year ago and the Gamecocks also, like teams from across the country, have lost players to the portal as well.

While the portal can be dizzying to keep up with, we'll use this space to track the transfers moving forward.