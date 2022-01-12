Gamecock Central Transfer Portal Tracker

Since its introduction in 2018, the NCAA transfer portal's impact on college football has only grown by the year as unofficial college football free agency is officially part of the game now. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been active in the portal since arriving in Columbia a year ago and the Gamecocks also, like teams from across the country, have lost players to the portal as well. While the portal can be dizzying to keep up with, we'll use this space to track the transfers moving forward.

2021-2022

INCOMING (6)

RB Christian Beal-Smith - 1/10/22 (via Wake Forest) Years of playing eligibility left - 1 South Carolina's running back room is adding some immediate help in the form of a proven veteran performer. Wake Forest graduate transfer running back Christian Beal-Smith announced today that he'll play his final year of eligibility with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder was Wake Forest's leading rusher the last two seasons despite splitting time with some other very talented backs. A Winston Salem, N.C. native originally from East Forsyth High, Beal-Smith has 1,871 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment: Christian Beal-Smith

WR Antwane Wells Jr. - 1/10/22 (via James Madison) Years of playing eligibility left - 3 South Carolina is adding one of the FCS's most productive pass-catchers to its receiving corps. James Madison transfer portal wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in January. As a redshirt freshman this past season, the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder caught 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers rank fourth (tied), third and first (tied), respectively, in all of FCS. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound playmaker also added Power 5 offers from Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech after entering the transfer portal earlier this week. ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment: Antwane Wells Jr.

S Devonni Reed - 1/10/22 (via Central Michigan) Years of playing eligibility left - 1 South Carolina's secondary received a huge boost Monday when Central Michigan graduate transfer Devonni Reed announced that he'll play his final season of eligibility for the Gamecocks. A veteran with 43 games and four total seasons under his belt, Reed has one year of eligibility left due to 2020 being a COVID year. Reed collected 281 tackles and 3 interceptions from his safety spot during his career with the Chippewas. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a native of Detroit, Reed graduated from Belleville as part of the 2017 class. ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment: Devonni Reed

DE Terrell Dawkins - 1/8/22 (via N.C. State) Years of playing eligibility left - 3 N.C. State transfer portal defensive end Terrell Dawkins is headed to the SEC. The North Carolina native, who entered the transfer portal late last year, announced in January that he'll be joining the South Carolina football program. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Dawkins has three years of eligibility remaining. A Cox Mill graduate from Concord, N.C., Dawkins had a huge redshirt freshman season for the Wolfpack before an injury slowed his 2021 campaign. In 2020, Dawkins led all ACC freshmen in sacks with 4.5 while starting six games at defensive end. Why South Carolina? "Talking to Coach (Clayton) White and talking to Coach (Shane) Beamer and just seeing how good of people they are, it just felt really natural just talking to them," Dawkins explained. "This is my second go 'round with the recruiting process so that really just helped me see through the smoke and mirrors of everything and see how people actually move and everything and see if they really want and need me there and I really felt that when I came on this visit." ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment: Terrell Dawkins

QB Spencer Rattler - 12/23/21 (via Oklahoma) Years of playing eligibility left - 3 Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is transferring to South Carolina to play for head coach Shane Beamer. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Rattler will join the South Carolina program with three years of eligibility remaining, though he'll be listed as a redshirt junior for the Gamecocks. Rattler redshirted during his first season in Oklahoma and his second season doesn't count against his eligibility due to COVID. During his time at Oklahoma, Rattler completed 361 of 515 passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Rattler did his best work as a redshirt freshman in 2020 when he was named national freshman of the year by CBS Sports and first-team AP All-Big 12 after completing 214 of 317 pass attempts for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. A former five-star prospect, Rattler was ranked the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to Rivals, when he signed with Oklahoma. Why South Carolina? "It was a spot where my family and I felt very comfortable," Rattler explained. "We knew Coach Beamer for the first two years he coached Oklahoma, was the tight ends coach and we built a great relationship there. And Stogner as well, he coached Stogner, and him wanting to go to South Carolina and kind of putting that in my ear influenced me as well just because you know we've been boys since sophomore year in high school and committed together to Oklahoma and now doing the same thing with South Carolina, so it's kind of crazy how things turn out."

TE Austin Stogner - 12/23/21 (via Oklahoma) Years of playing eligibility left - 2 Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will transfer and play for his former position coach in Shane Beamer, he announced on social media Monday night. Stogner, who played under Beamer for two seasons, was an all-league player in 2020. He played in eight games with 422 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. This season he played in nine games with 166 yards and three scores, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. The commitment comes on the heels of an official visit to South Carolina and interest from schools like Ohio State and Iowa State. Why South Carolina? "Coming as a grad transfer, I've kind of got just really one shot at this thing, so it's got to work, so you go just off of straight needs and at South Carolina there's a need for a tight end in this offense" Stogner explained. "And then you go somewhere where you trust the people there and there's no one I trust more in this industry than Coach Beamer, so those two (things) led up to the decision and it's kind of the perfect fit for me."