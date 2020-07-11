PerfectGame released it's updated class rankings for the 2021 and 2022 class with plenty of Gamecocks checking in inside the top 500 prospects in each class.

South Carolina is on the heels of putting together a top 10 recruiting class for 2020 and it looks like recruiting momentum isn't stopping.

For the 2021 class, one of the biggest jumps came from Cooper Kinney, who went from No. 188 nationally to 69 after a strong start to his summer.

The class is paced by outfield commitment Thad Ector, who went from 69th nationally all the way up to No. 47 as he continues to surge up draft boards heading into the 2021 draft.

He's considered the 10th-best outfielder in the entire 2021 class.

The Gamecocks have another top 75 commit as well in shortstop Michael Braswell; he slid a little since the last rankings (down from 14th) but is still considered the No. 63 prospect in the class.

The biggest jump numbers-wise came from Vytas Valincius, who was considered 320th in April and jumped 145 spots to No. 175 in the class.

Catcher commit Talmadge LeCroy jumped into the top 500 in the latest rankings at No. 434.

The Gamecocks also have four other top 500 commitments in the class with right-hander Samuel Simpson at 221, catcher Cole Messina at 332, righty Caleb Gampe at 380, catcher and right-hander Aidan Hunter closing that group out at 461.

Commitments Elijah Jones, Dariyan Pendergrass and Matthew Becker are also in the class but not ranked in the top 500 prospects yet.

The Gamecocks' 2022 class is loaded right now with seven of the eight current commitments in the class in the newest top 500 prospects.

It's led by left-hander Blaise Grove, who jumped 14 spots to 51 nationally. The Gamecocks have two other top 100 players in outfielder Connor Fuhrman (62) and right-hander Eli Jerzembeck at No. 99.

In-state shortstop commitment Jack Reynolds slid up three spots to No. 108 and his new AC Flora teammate Zander Buchan comes in at No. 337.

Infielder commit Keegan Knutson comes in at No. 269.

Newest 2022 commitment Adrian Roman wasn't in the top 500 in April but surged to No. 266 in the class in the latest update as in the No. 76 overall right-hander in the class.

PerfectGame considers the 2021 class No. 17 in the country with the 2022 class No. 14 nationally.