South Carolina currently has 26 players committed over those three classes with 22 top 500 prospects including 11 top 100 players.

With the 2019 draft over and coaches turning their attention to building their 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes, PerfectGame's released a fresh batch of rankings with the Gamecocks well represented across all three classes.

Of the currently 14-man 2020 class, 10 are in the top 500 prospects nationally with six being ranked in the top 100.

It's headlined by outfielder Brandon Fields, who checks in as the No. 37 overall prospect with right-hander Will Sanders (49), lefty Jackson Phipps (50), catcher Alek Boychuk (59), outfielder Josh Shuler (88) and right-hander Jack Mahoney (90) all in the top 100 as well.

Sanders, Boychuk and Mahoney all moved up in the rankings with Sanders and Mahoney moving into the top 100 after being in the mid-300s of the rankings when they committed to South Carolina.

Infielder Lukas Cook (117), left-hander Magdiel Cotto (189), righty Cade Austin (378) and right-hander Jake Madden (445) all make the top 500 as well.

Three in-state prospects—Sam Swygert, Jalen Vasquez and Josh Griggs—are fringe top 500 players with another, David Cromer, a top 1,000 prospect.

All eight members of the 2021 class fall in the top 500 prospects for their class with shortstop Michael Braswell vaulting into the top 10 as the No. 7 prospect in the class.

Another infielder, Drake Varnado, is the No. 30 overall prospect with corner infielders Cooper Kinney (125) and Vytas Valincius (170) making the top 200 along with righty Caleb Gampe (125) and catcher Cole Messina (135).

The most recent 2021 commit, Talmadge LeCroy also comes in as the No. 323 nationally.

Kinney and Messina made big jumps after eye-popping sophomore years, cracking the top 150 after being the No. 316 and 322 prospects respectively around when he initially committed.

The Gamecocks also have four players currently committed in the 2022 class with all of them top 130 prospects, three in the top 100.

Left-handed Blaise Grove comes in at No. 17 nationally, Connor Fuhrman at No. 54 and Jack Reynolds at No. 89 nationally. The only one not in the top 100, catcher Zander Buchan, comes in at No. 128 and made a big jump after being a top 1,000 player around when he committed.

Reynolds, an in-state prospect out of AC Flora, cracks the top 100 while Fuhrman jumps up about 30 spots from where he was when he committed.

The Gamecocks' 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 6 nationally and fifth in the SEC by PerfectGame while the 2021 class the ninth-best class nationally, fourth in the SEC. PerfectGame doesn't have recruiting class rankings yet for the 2022 class.

View a full list of baseball commitments here.