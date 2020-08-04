Gamecock offer 'humbling moment' for 2021 big man
Soon after Jonas Aidoo finished a travel ball tournament in Rock Hill two weeks ago, his phone started ringing.It was the Gamecocks’ newest assistant coach Will Bailey reaching out to tell the 2021...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news