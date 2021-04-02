The Gamecocks are weeks of meetings and three practices into spring ball and the reviews of what Satterfield’s offense has looked like have been nothing but good.

Offensive play calls and schemes are often well-kept secrets by coaches and players during media availabilities, especially in the spring, but South Carolina players have dropped a few hints as to what year one under Marcus Satterfield might look like.

“We’re going to put people in space and we’re going to execute what we need to execute. There’s a lot of moving parts to this offense, which is good. We’re going to get what we want when we want it,” Colten Gauthier said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to this offense but I’m excited and it should be something special this year.”

Also see: Insider notes on the latest football commitment

Satterfield came to South Carolina from the Carolina Panthers with previous stops at Baylor, the head coach at Tennessee Tech and Temple’s offensive coordinator.

In his first availability of spring, Satterfield mentioned he’s throwing a lot at his players to see what they do well.

From there he and the staff will whittle down what the playbook will look like. While they don’t have a specific identity just yet, players referred to it as a pro-style offense designed to put skill position players in space.

“The way the offense is looking, playmakers are going to get the ball. I believe we have a whole bunch of playmakers that can make some shake in the open field,” EJ Jenkins said. “Even when there’s nothing there we can make a gain out of it. Us being versatile is going to be real big this upcoming season.”

Also see: Breaking down the Gamecock basketball scholarship situation

Both returners, who operated in Mike Bobo’s offense last season, and newcomers from either high school or other college offenses like what they’ve seen so far.

“We definitely like to push the ball down the field but we like to dink and dunk around. There’s a lot of stuff put on the quarterbacks and we have a lot of decision to make and input on the offense,” Luke Doty said.

“That’s been really cool to sit down with him and talk ball…It’s been fun to see the things he’s able to do within the offense with the things we’re able to implement.”

The third quarterback in the room agrees with his teammates and said the Gamecocks are going to try and do a lot of different things to mix tempo and looks to defenses.

“We’re going to huddle, we’re going to mix it up and try to get the defense on their toes as best as we can,” Jason Brown said. “We’re going to try and take advantage of every single thing we can to succeed the most."

Also see: Doty impressing Satterfield in spring

Obviously players aren’t going to wade into the intricacies of Satterfield’s schemes and the different concepts of the offense but everything coming from the players this spring has been nothing but optimistic.

“It’s a simplified pro-style offense,” Jalen Brooks said. “We’re going to throw the ball, run the ball, but there are plenty of opportunities for people to make plays.”