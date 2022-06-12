 GamecockScoop - Gamecock Scoop: Commitment Corner, All The Latest In One Place
Gamecock Scoop: Commitment Corner, All The Latest In One Place

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
@GamecockyCaleb
I am hesitant to title the article that way, but I suppose I can change it. Here is your one-stop-shop to find all the articles compiled, the follow-up analysis, and interviews for the three new commitments who've announced on Sunday, and the two remaining #welcomehomes that haven't yet been announced (1 from earlier, and 1 from today). For all the latest and a fun recap of the day, I highly recommend you check out this thread on the Insider's Forum.

Afternoon Trio

3-Star TE Connor Cox Commits to the Gamecocks

WR Kelton Henderson Commits To The Gamecocks

3-Star DB Camerson Upshaw Jr. Commits To The Gamecocks

