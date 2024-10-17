Advertisement

SEC Women's Basketball Media Day Live Thread

SEC Women's Basketball Media Day Live Thread

Live Updates from Birmingham on women's Media Day.

 • Alan Cole
Lamont Paris, Gamecocks Prepare For 'True Test' Of Sustaining Success

Lamont Paris, Gamecocks Prepare For 'True Test' Of Sustaining Success

On Lamont Paris, his defensive identity and what it says about his program heading into year three.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins Exhibition At Memphis

South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins Exhibition At Memphis

South Carolina women's basketball took care of business in exhibition action.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers

South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers

On South Carolina's turnover problem, and how to solve it.

 • Alan Cole
Lamont Paris SEC Media Days Quotes (Off-Podium)

Lamont Paris SEC Media Days Quotes (Off-Podium)

Lamont Paris spoke with just local media for about 20 minutes in Birmingham. Here's everything he said.

 • Alan Cole

Published Oct 17, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Another Opportunity vs. OU
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Alan and Caleb break down the #Gamecocks matchup with the #Sooners.

