Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Another Opportunity vs. OU

SEC Women's Basketball Media Day Live Thread
Live Updates from Birmingham on women's Media Day.
Lamont Paris, Gamecocks Prepare For 'True Test' Of Sustaining Success
On Lamont Paris, his defensive identity and what it says about his program heading into year three.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins Exhibition At Memphis
South Carolina women's basketball took care of business in exhibition action.
South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers
On South Carolina's turnover problem, and how to solve it.
Lamont Paris SEC Media Days Quotes (Off-Podium)
Lamont Paris spoke with just local media for about 20 minutes in Birmingham. Here's everything he said.
