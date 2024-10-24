Advertisement

Players of the Game at Oklahoma

Players of the Game at Oklahoma

P.O.T.G.

 • Perry McCarty
Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'

Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'

Three touchdowns, two on defense, in six minutes. South Carolina knocked Oklahoma out early.

 • Alan Cole
Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a

 • Caleb Alexander
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.

 • Alan Cole
Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates and analysis

 • Caleb Alexander

Premium content
Published Oct 24, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Biding Time On A Bye Week
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Alan and Caleb talk a little BYE week football and other #Gamecock sports.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

