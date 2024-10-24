Advertisement
Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'
Three touchdowns, two on defense, in six minutes. South Carolina knocked Oklahoma out early.
• Alan Cole
Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9
We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a
• Caleb Alexander
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9
South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Biding Time On A Bye Week
