Gamecock Scoop Podcast: The Post-Playoff Show Playoff Show
Alan and Caleb talk PlAyOfFs and the #Gamecocks preparations for Wofford.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop
Alan and Caleb talk PlAyOfFs and the #Gamecocks preparations for Wofford.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop
The rivalry kick-off time is set.
South Carolina started fast and coasted to its fourth victory of the season.
The rivalry kick-off time is set.
South Carolina started fast and coasted to its fourth victory of the season.