South Carolina added a big piece to its 2020 recruiting class Thursday night.

Left hander Jaret Bennett announced his decision to commit to the Gamecocks as a grad transfer.

"I can't thank Charleston Southern University enough for allowing a kid from Maryland to come to Charleston for the past four years and grow as a person and a player," "I was blessed with an opportunity that leaves me with eligibility even though I graduate next week. As hard as it is to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, I have decided to graduate transfer to pursue a Master's of Business of Administration at the University of South Carolina."

This season Bennett threw 25.1 innings, striking out 24 with a 0.71 ERA as the team's opening day and frontline starter.

The Gamecocks will need a replacement in the rotation for Carmen Mlodzinski, who will likely be a first round pick in this year's MLB Draft.



Coming out of high school in the 2016 class, Bennett was considered the No. 348 overall left-handed pitcher in the class and the No. 30 overall player in Maryland.

He's not the first grad transfer the Gamecocks have picked up under Mark Kingston with the Gamecocks getting two last season with Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen.