SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

The Gamecocks already have 15 high school commitments in their 2020 class, but Tuesday they added the first junior college piece to the mix in terms of elite right hander CJ Weins.

Also see: Latest scoop on Jahquez Robinson, upcoming visitors

Weins was a standout pitcher this season for Wabash Valley (Ill.), playing alongside Gamecock signee Noah Myers.

He was primarily a back-of-the-bullpen arm last season as a freshman, making 18 appearances with seven saves, a 1.32 ERA and a 17.78 K/9. He struck out 54 to just nine walks in 27.1 innings.

Coming out of high school in the 2018 class, Weins's fastball topped out at 87 according to Prep Baseball Report, but that should have jumped after another year in the weight room.

PBR also had him throwing a slider in the mid-70s.

Also see: Three-star big man expected on campus next month

Weins is the 16th member of the Gamecocks' 2020 class and the ninth pitcher in the class joining Cade Austin, Jackson Phipps, Josh Griggs, Mag Cotto, Sam Swygert, Jake Madden, Will Sanders and Travis Luensmann.

For a full list of baseball commitments, click here.