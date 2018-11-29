Ticker
Gamecocks announce Battle Armor for Akron game

South Carolina is bringing back one of last year's late-season combinations for this week's Battle Armor. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) will be wearing garnet helmets, black jerseys and garnet pants as they take on the Akron Zips (4-7, 2-6 MAC).

Saturday will mark the second time that the Gamecocks have worn this combination under Will Muschamp and are 1-0 when wearing it. The Gamecocks last wore this combination when they faced Wofford last season and came out on top 31-10 in that matchup. This Saturday, they will sport the same combination but with their new Script Carolina helmets.

The Gamecocks have worn the Script Carolina helmets four times this season with a 2-2 record that includes wins over Coastal Carolina and Missouri and losses to Georgia and Florida.


***Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at Noon and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

Battle Armor in 2018
Game Uniform (Helmet/ Jersey/ Pants) Result

Coastal

Garnet/Garnet/White

USC 49-15

Georgia

Garnet/Garnet/Black

UGA 41-17

at Vanderbilt

White/White/White

USC 37-14

at Kentucky

White/White/Garnet

UK 24-10

Missouri

Garnet/Garnet/Garnet

USC 37-35

Texas A&M

White/Black/Black

A&M 26-23

Tennessee

Black/Black/Black

USC 27-24

at Ole Miss

Black/White/Black

USC 48-44

at Florida

Garnet/White/Black

UF 35-31

UT Chattanooga

White/Garnet/White

USC 49-9

at Clemson

White/White/White

CU 56-35
