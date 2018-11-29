South Carolina is bringing back one of last year's late-season combinations for this week's Battle Armor. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) will be wearing garnet helmets, black jerseys and garnet pants as they take on the Akron Zips (4-7, 2-6 MAC).

Saturday will mark the second time that the Gamecocks have worn this combination under Will Muschamp and are 1-0 when wearing it. The Gamecocks last wore this combination when they faced Wofford last season and came out on top 31-10 in that matchup. This Saturday, they will sport the same combination but with their new Script Carolina helmets.

The Gamecocks have worn the Script Carolina helmets four times this season with a 2-2 record that includes wins over Coastal Carolina and Missouri and losses to Georgia and Florida.



