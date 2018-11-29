Gamecocks announce Battle Armor for Akron game
South Carolina Gamecocks Football
South Carolina is bringing back one of last year's late-season combinations for this week's Battle Armor. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) will be wearing garnet helmets, black jerseys and garnet pants as they take on the Akron Zips (4-7, 2-6 MAC).
Saturday will mark the second time that the Gamecocks have worn this combination under Will Muschamp and are 1-0 when wearing it. The Gamecocks last wore this combination when they faced Wofford last season and came out on top 31-10 in that matchup. This Saturday, they will sport the same combination but with their new Script Carolina helmets.
The Gamecocks have worn the Script Carolina helmets four times this season with a 2-2 record that includes wins over Coastal Carolina and Missouri and losses to Georgia and Florida.
***Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at Noon and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.
|Game
|Uniform (Helmet/ Jersey/ Pants)
|Result
|
Coastal
|
Garnet/Garnet/White
|
USC 49-15
|
Georgia
|
Garnet/Garnet/Black
|
UGA 41-17
|
at Vanderbilt
|
White/White/White
|
USC 37-14
|
at Kentucky
|
White/White/Garnet
|
UK 24-10
|
Missouri
|
Garnet/Garnet/Garnet
|
USC 37-35
|
Texas A&M
|
White/Black/Black
|
A&M 26-23
|
Tennessee
|
Black/Black/Black
|
USC 27-24
|
at Ole Miss
|
Black/White/Black
|
USC 48-44
|
at Florida
|
Garnet/White/Black
|
UF 35-31
|
UT Chattanooga
|
White/Garnet/White
|
USC 49-9
|
at Clemson
|
White/White/White
|
CU 56-35
This is about who we are. This is about where we are going.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 29, 2018
Battle Armor. pic.twitter.com/Seb7YmqUSu