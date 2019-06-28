South Carolina announced the numbers players will wear this season, including the team's newcomers, and their new weights with a few guys gaining some weight over the last year.

The Gamecocks are in the process of getting their new players on campus and motoring through offseason workouts, and the first step in that is getting the new guys their new numbers.

Trae Hannibal will wear 12 with Seventh Woods donning 25, shying away from Sindarius Thornwell's No. 0. Trey Anderson will wear No. 2 with Jalyn McCreary taking No. 4 and the two centers—Micaiah Henry and Wildens Leveque—wearing 13 and 15, respectively. Mike Green, the team's other walk-on, will wear 23.

As for the new guys, Hannibal checks in at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds with Anderson at 6-foot-5, 203 and Green at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds.

The bigs all check in at 6-foot-7 or bigger with McCreary the shortest of the three. Henry is 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds with Leveque an inch taller and five pounds lighter.

Almost all of the team's returners gained weight from their last listed weight with Nathan Nelson gaining the most weight (15 pounds), up to 189 pounds.

Of the scholarship players, Jermaine Couisnard gained the most with nine pounds, and he's up to 211 pounds.

Both Maik Kotsar (270 pounds) and AJ Lawson (178 pounds) gained six apiece and Jair Bolden gained five and is playing at 215 pounds now.

The only player to lose weight was Alanzo Frink, who dropped five pounds and is now listed at 260.



Seventh Woods checks in at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds.

The Gamecocks are in their offseason workout schedule with almost all of the players on campus getting work in; Micaiah Henry and Jalyn McCreary will both enroll later this summer and AJ Lawson comes back to Columbia after playing in the U19 FIBA World Cup with team Canada.

Numbers

Trey Anderson—No. 2

Jair Bolden—No. 52

Keyshawn Bryant—24

Jermaine Couisnard—5

Alanzo Frink—20

Trae Hannibal—12

Micaiah Henry—12

Maik Kotsar—21

Wildens Leveque—15

Jalyn McCreary—4

Justin Minaya—10

TJ Moss—1

Nathan Nelson—14

Mike Green—23

Seventh Woods—25