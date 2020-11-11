South Carolina has all but one game decided on its non-conference slate.

The Gamecocks released their full slate of non-conference games outside of the season opener, which is still to be determined.

South Carolina will play a Nov. 25 exhibition against a team to be named later before traveling to Kansas City to play Northwestern and then either Tulsa or TCU.

They'll play Houston on Dec. 5 before hosting Wofford on the 10th. They'll also travel to George Washington Dec. 14 before hosting Clemson five days later.

SC State comes to Colonial Life Dec. 23 and the final non-conference game will be Jan. 2 at home against Florida A&M, a HBCU, during their SEC bye week.

The Gamecocks already released their SEC schedule this year with play starting Dec. 29 at Kentucky.

View the full non-conference schedule below:

Nov. 25: vs. TBD (exhibition)

Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern (Hall of Fame tip-off)

Nov. 29: vs. TCU/Tulsa (Hall of Fame tip-off)

Dec. 5: at Houston

Dec. 10: vs. Wofford

Dec. 14: at George Washington

Dec. 19: vs. Clemson

Dec. 23: vs. South Carolina State

Jan. 2: vs. Florida A&M