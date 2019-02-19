South Carolina released it's spring football schedule for this season, which starts in less than a week.

The Gamecocks may be just two months removed from the season, but they're getting ready to start back up soon.

The Gamecocks will have their first practice Feb. 27 and practice 14 times before the annual Garnet and Black Spring game, which is scheduled for April 6.

The spring game will start at noon on that Saturday and will be televised on SEC Network.

They'll practice five times before spring break, which starts March 10 and goes through March 16. The Gamecocks will start back practicing March 19 before finishing their final practice April 4.

After each practice Will Muschamp has built in an off day from practice for teams to go over the previous day's practice and prepare for the next day.

The Gamecocks' pro day is also scheduled for March 21 at the team's indoor facility and will feature former players working out for NFL teams.

Muschamp will be available to the media before spring practice starts and three more times throughout the spring.

Muschamp will also host a Carolina Calls April 3 from Wild Wing Cafe, which is the Wednesday before the spring game.

This is the fourth spring practice under Muschamp and the first after the team's new $50 million operations center was finished in January.

Now all of the Gamecocks' day-to-day operations are housed under one roof and they'll be able to go from the locker room to the practice field right next door.