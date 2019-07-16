One of the last big events of the summer, the annual basketball showcase in South Carolina starts Sunday and the event announced its rosters Tuesday night with a lot of Gamecocks included.

Summer is ending and the fall semester starts up in about a month, so that must mean the SC ProAm is ready to kick off.

Almost every player on this year's roster is participating, including a few former players as well.

The only Gamecocks not participating are graduate transfer Micaiah Henry, walk-on Nathan Nelson and Justin Minaya, who's coming off a knee injury. Every member of the freshman class is listed on a roster.

Former Gamecocks PJ Dozier and Devan Downey, now pros, will play in this year's event along with Marcus Stroman who transferred to ULL and just finished up his second year with the Ragin' Cajuns.

The event, hosted at Heathwood Hall, starts Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and continues Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6 p.m. before the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

There will be three games each of the first three days and one game Sunday.

Below is a list of all of the Gamecocks participating and which teams they're on the next week.

JETS: Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant, Devan Downey (former player)

Hood Construction: Trae Hannibal, Wildens Leveque

Chick-Fil-A Two Notch: Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier (former player)

Leevy's: AJ Lawson, Trey Anderson

Honda of Columbia: TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary

Bernie's Chicken: Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden

For a full schedule and rosters, click here.