Gamecocks await Austin Stogner arrival as they navigate ‘MASH’ unit at TE

It’s been five years since Austin Stogner had to attend college football practices as a high school recruit.

But the South Carolina transfer probably feels like he’s back living in his days at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas each time he has stepped foot in Columbia this spring.

Stogner has not been able to practice with the Gamecocks yet. He’s a graduate transfer, but he hasn’t yet graduated from Oklahoma. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said on Tuesday that Stogner still has four classes to finish up before he officially graduates.

Once he does and thus gains the eligibility to play for Beamer’s team, Stogner will enter the program pretty much right away. Until then, Stogner has been relegated to attending South Carolina practices on the sidelines as if he was still the four-star prospect who signed with the Sooners in the 2019 class.

“He’s able to come occasionally where it’s not on a consistent basis,” Beamer said. “He’s been out here a couple times for practice just like a high school recruit because that’s essentially what he is. He’s been able to get out here, and he’s been able to watch us practice one or two times. He’s back home right now finishing up the online classes, and as soon as all that’s done he’ll be here for good – whether that be May, June, whatnot.”

Stogner is still keeping up with the Gamecocks’ practices from afar from his home in Dallas. The coaches are limited in their communication with Stogner, per NCAA rules. Beamer said the staff is “not requiring him to get on a Zoom call six hours a day … to talk about the offense and watch practice.”

But they are still allowed to coach him up via Zoom, and that is monitored by Jeff Whitehead, South Carolina’s associate athletic director for compliance services.

“We wanna keep him as acclimated and up to speed as we can,” Beamer said. “So he’s like any other high school prospect that’s signed. Technically, they’re still a recruit, but on a limited basis you can do Xs and Os on Zoom. It’s not a required, consistent, every day type thing. It’s all within the rules and our compliance office.”