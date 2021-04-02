Fast forward, after winning the finale in Nashville, and the Gamecocks have surged back into the top 15 nationally and have won six straight heading into this weekend’s series at Georgia.

Just under two weeks ago, the Gamecocks were losers of six straight games and were staring down the barrel of a series sweep on the road at Vanderbilt.

“Yeah, confidence is high. But at the end of the day, if you look in the dugout or the bullpen especially pregame we’re having a blast right now,” Jack Mahoney said. “After that Davidson loss and going to Vandy and getting our butts kicked a little bit we weren’t having that much fun…I think if you look at these guys now we’re just having a blast and having as much fun as we can.”

Also see: Insider notes on the latest football commitment

The Gamecocks were swept on the road against a top 10 Texas team, dropped a midweek game to Davidson before losing back to back games to Vanderbilt with the offense stagnating, bottoming in a no-hitter against Vanderbilt.

Since then, the Gamecocks have swept then-No. 5 Florida and are averaging 7.3 runs and 10.8 hits per game. As a team they’re slashing .302/.371/.558.

“None of our players or the coaching staff have strayed from what we know and what we do best knowing we have that talent. No one’s giving up. Everyone’s still going about his business. I think that talent’s going to continue to show as it did over the weekend,” George Callil said. “Hopefully we can keep that going through conference play.”

They’re getting offensive production from the usual suspects—Brady Allen, Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster—but have had a few other players step up as well, including SEC newcomer of the week Colin Burgess and Callil.

Callil, who started slow, is slashing .219/.333/.344 over his last 10 games and has driven in five runs in his last five games.

Also see: Breaking down the Gamecock basketball scholarship situation

“I thought that was really good for him,” Mark Kingston said. “He started the year a little bit in a rut. The ball he hit the other night, we all know could have easily been out off the top of the wall. He’s starting to swing the bat pretty well, and if he does that it gives our lineup even more length.”

Freshmen pitchers—Will Sanders and Jack Mahoney—started the last two games and combined to pitch eight innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out 12.

“The freshmen give you a glimpse of what we can be in the future on the mound, but they’re also helping us win a lot of games now,” Kingston said. “They came in with some publicity and it’s good to see they’re what we’d hope they’d be so far.”

Now the Gamecocks head on the road to take on a Georgia team they haven’t won a series against 2013 and haven’t won in Athens since 2010.

“Georgia’s Georgia. That’s a great program. It’s run very well by their coaches. That’s a team that’s been a very good program for a very long time,” Kingston said. “No, there’s no foot off the gas in the SEC. every weekend is a tremendous challenge and we will give it the respect it deserves.”

Also see: Doty impressing Satterfield in spring

Who: No. 11/14 South Carolina (17-6, 4-2 SEC) at Georgia (17-7, 2-4 SEC)

Game times (on SEC Network Plus): 6 p.m./2 p.m./1 p.m.

Probable pitching rotation

Friday: RHP Thomas Farr (2-1, 2.94 ERA) vs. LHP Luke Wagner (3-2, 2.95 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Brannon Jordan (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Webb (2-0, 1.59 ERA)

Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 3.07 ERA)