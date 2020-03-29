The 2019-20 season just ended and the 2020-21 season is still nine months away from tipping off, but it's never too early to start looking at which teams can contend for tournament spots.

And one national media member thinks the Gamecocks have a good chance of vying for one of those 68 spots in the Big Dance.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein put out his top 45 teams for next season with the Gamecocks checking in at No. 41.



They're one of just five SEC teams Rothstein considers some of the best squads in college basketball, joining Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and LSU.

If that happens to hold true, that means the Gamecocks would be firmly in competition for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament and a top four finish in the SEC.

Barring any transfers or professional defections, the Gamecocks are only scheduled to lose two players and one that contributed last season in Maik Kotsar.

The biggest question looming currently is whether or not AJ Lawson opts to go pro and leave after his senior year.

If he does, the Gamecocks will obviously have to replace his production but if he decides to come back, it means the Gamecocks will return four of their five starters next season while bringing back their entire bench, Seventh Woods and two signees in Patrick Iriel and Ja'Von Benson.

The Gamecocks finished this year 18-13, 10-8 SEC, notching their fifth winning season in six years and outperformed preseason predictions in the SEC for the sixth time under Frank Martin.

While they weren't expected to make the NCAA Tournament this year, the Gamecocks were expected to make the NIT, marking their third postseason in five years.