SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Keir Thomas might be getting closer to a return, Will Muschamp announced on his call-in show Thursday, but may not play this season.

Thomas, who's dealing with an infection in his ankle stemming from surgery, has been working out with the training staff but hasn't been cleared.

Muschamp said he's hoping the all-clear comes with the next week and then a few conversations will need to be had about the possibility of redshirting this year.

Also see: Mizzou prep, hoops scoop

"I'm hoping within the week the wound closes and they will clear him for full workouts," Muschamp said. "Then Keir, his father and I will have some discussions about redshirting possibly or playing this year. We haven't had any of those conversations. That's obviously something we need to talk about depending on when he's fully cleared to be back."

Under the new redshirt rules, players can play up to four games and still maintain the year of eligibility and that's a distinct possibility for Thomas.

The senior who hasn't redshirted yet, has been a key piece of the Gamecocks defensive line since Muschamp took over.

Other injuries are mainly to Brad Johnson and Randrecous Davis, who are dealing it with lower body injuries and will be out at least two weeks until after the bye week (Oct. 5).

Also see: The latest with MarShawn Lloyd

Muschamp also said it's been "frustrating" for AJ Turner, who's dealt with a shoulder injury and a dislocated thumb and hasn't played much to start the year. He also had a virus last week to keep him out of practice.

The Gamecocks are already out two players this year in Jake Bentley (foot) and Jaylin Dickerson (hip) along with Kiel Pollard, whose career ended earlier this year with a spinal cyst.