Baseball America updated it's top 100 college and high school player draft lists recently and there are quite a few Gamecocks among both lists.

It's no secret the Gamecocks are working to inject more and more talent into the program after a disappointing season in 2019, and it looks like they'll have that this year with more help on the way.

Carmen Mlodzinski is the highest-rated player on either, checking in at No. 9 overall among draft-eligible college players after a dominant summer in the Cape Cod League.

There's buzz around him to where he could be a first-round pick this summer if he continues to pitch like he did this summer.

Noah Campbell cracked the list at No. 84 and is the only other returning Gamecock on the list. Campbell had a rough sophomore season but strung together another solid summer in the Cape as well, hitting .324 with 19 RBI.

Two junior college transfers, Brannon Jordan and Thomas Farr both make the cut as well. Jordan sits right now at No. 84 while Farr, who's missed the fall with a hand injury, is at No. 92 overall.

Jordan pitched and looked good, showing signs of progress in the fall, while Farr is back to throwing bullpens in preparation for going full steam ahead in the spring. Pitching coach Skylar Meade called Farr's pitches "electric" earlier in the fall.

As for the high school prospects, three signees in the Gamecocks' 2020 class are among Baseball America's top 100.

Outfielder and dual-sport athlete Brandon Fields is the highest-rated at No. 32 while lefty pitcher Jackson Phipps is listed at No. 54. Will Sanders, a right-hander, is ranked at No. 73.

All three inked NLIs this week as the baseball early signing period started Wednesday.



Baseball America ranks South Carolina's 2020 class as the No. 14 in the country while PerfectGame has it at No. 6.