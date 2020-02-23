The South Carolina offense struggled for most of Sunday as the Gamecocks were scoreless in every inning but one where they got their three runs off of a junior left fielder Noah Campbell go-ahead homer in the fifth.

The Gamecock pitching staff’s 16 strikeouts was not enough to grab its second series win of the season as they fell to Northwestern 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

“I think the way we hit the ball isn’t really shown by the scoreboard as much. On Friday, we hit the ball really, really well and it happened to go right at guys, and today a little bit of that as well,” junior right fielder Andrew Eyster said. “I mean, it doesn’t change the fact we have to do better with guys in scoring position and situational hitting. There wasn’t much of that today either.”

The first two innings started out as a pitcher’s duel as Gamecock junior right-handed pitcher Brannon Jordan and Wildcat freshman Tyler Uberstine allowed a combined one hit to begin the game.

However, in the third, Northwestern was able to capitalize off of South Carolina’s miscues as sophomore designated hitter Jack Anderson made his way around the bases with a walk, a throwing error and a couple of wild pitches to give Northwestern the early lead.

After Campbell’s bomb in the fifth, the Wildcats matched the Gamecocks’ runs in the sixth and seventh innings with a solo shot from freshman left fielder Stephen Hrustich and an interesting run from senior second baseman Charlie Maxwell as he scored off of a double play to end the frame.

South Carolina left five batters on base to end the game while Northwestern loaded the bases in the tenth inning and reliever Graham Lawson walked in a run after a nine-pitch at-bat with Charlie Maxwell which proved to be the difference in the game.

“[Maxwell], give him credit. He had a great at-bat,” Lawson said.” I really wasn’t in command of my fastball good enough and ultimately that’s what caused it. The guy fouled off a bunch of 3-2 pitches, I put right there for him. I just didn’t make the pitch when I needed to.”

Player of the game: While Northwestern was riding a two-inning streak in scoring, sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd shut down the Wildcat offense in the two innings he pitched. Lloyd’s crucial back-to-back strikeouts in the eighth with two runners in scoring position was a key part in helping South Carolina reach extras.



Pivotal moment: South Carolina put a runner at second with just one out in the seventh and Andrew Eyster looked to deliver a RBI single two batters later, but Anthony Amicangelo was thrown out at home and the inning ended with no runs crossing the plate.

Up next: The Gamecocks will now look to bounce back on Tuesday night as they will take on North Florida at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network Plus. No starter has been determined yet.