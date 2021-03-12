The series-opening loss ends the Gamecocks’ 11-game win streak to open the year and halts a 16-game win streak dating back to last season.

Both starters turned in elite performances but it was the Gamecock bullpen faltering late with South Carolina ultimately dropping the game 4-1.

The talk entering Friday’s series opener against Texas centered around two high-level pitchers in Thomas Farr and Texas’s Ty Madden, and the showdown was everything people expected it to be.

“It’s baseball. Texas played a really good game tonight. We played a really good game tonight and just came up a little short,” Farr said. “I think we know that’s how baseball goes and why you play three games, not one. We look forward to being back out here Saturday fighting to get back in the series and see what we can do.”

The first eight innings were nip and tuck with both starters pitching out of jams, trading blows until they came out of the game.

The heavyweight battle between Farr and Madden lived up to the billing with each pitcher giving up just a run in their respective outings.

Farr was tremendous again, putting up another quality start with one run allowed in six innings. He’d rack up a career-high 10 strikeouts to just one walk and scattered seven hits.

“We got the curveball working this week,” Farr said. “That was a big emphasis with me and coach Meade this week, to get all three pitches working. I felt really good with my curveball and reaped the rewards today.”

He’d strand four runners on base and limit Texas to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position during his outing.

Madden would be equally impressive in what turned into a high-level pitcher’s duel, going seven innings while giving up the lone run on three hits and walked three, all of those coming in one inning.

“Both pitchers were outstanding. Both defenses were outstanding and their hits found a few more holes tonight. I thought both teams swung the bat pretty well considering who was on the mound.”

With the game deadlocked at one through seven innings, it was Texas breaking through with a three-run eighth.

After Jack Mahoney pitched a clean seventh inning, Will Sanders (2-1, 3.12 ERA) came into a tie game and gave up a leadoff triple and a walk before Zach Zubia roped a two-run double to right field, breaking the tie.

Sanders was pulled after that and Texas plated one more run in the inning off a RBI single.

With runs at a premium, defense took center stage and Texas made a handful of ranging plays in the infield to keep South Carolina off the bases.

The Gamecocks (11-1) mustered just four total hits, stranding four and hitting just 1-for-4 with runners on base.

“Every time we hit the ball hard their defense was incredible,” Kingston said. “Tip your cap to them and get ready to tomorrow.”

The loss ends the team’s undefeated season, but the Gamecocks still have two games left to try and win the series.

They’ll get a chance to even the series Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET with Brannon Jordan (1-0, 3.46 ERA) on the mound.

“They’ll bounce back fine,” Kingston said. “It was a great ballgame tonight, a great crowd. We’ll come ready to go tomorrow. There’s no question about that.”

