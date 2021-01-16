But, in a season fraught with setbacks and speed bumps, the Gamecocks are preserving and trying to make the best of a tough situation.

The Gamecocks have missed seven games because of COVID and, while they get to travel to LSU for a game Saturday, they’ll do it without Frank Martin and two other assistants.

It’d be incredibly easy for South Carolina’s coaches and players to feel like the world is out to get them, and honestly there wouldn’t be many people in the college basketball world who would begrudge them.

“I don’t necessarily say it’ s a challenge,” Bruce Shingler said. “The challenge is dealing with the mentions of having to play a game a week later after getting into a flow and playing Texas A&M. We played well then being told we have to go on pause again. It’s managing the emotions again and managing their feelings and getting them ready to go is probably the biggest challenge.”

With Martin out after a positive COVID test and assistant Chuck Martin and head of student athlete development Doug Edwards out as well, the Gamecocks will be short staffed Saturday against LSU (8:30 p.m./SEC Network).

Shingler is the team’s acting head coach and will serve alongside the team’s third assistant Will Bailey, video coordinator Brian Steele and assistant to the head coach John Reynolds assisting him.

Neither of the Martins nor Edwards have been in practice this week since being put in quarantine, but the Gamecocks haven’t really missed a beat.

“Our guys, there was a focus. They were ready. There was an attention to detail. They were locked in and ready to go,” Shingler said. They’re ready to play. They’re excited. They’re excited, I’m excited for them and we’re excited for them. We’re excited to play.”

Entering a game against a LSU team receiving votes in the AP Poll, it’d be easy for the Gamecocks to phone in practices and not approach the game as seriously as possible but that hasn’t been the case.

“Frank’s not there physically but his voice is still there because our culture is the way it is,” Shingler said. “It’s another day in the office. I told the guys you could take the approach of me as a substitute teacher or take the approach of me as the next man up.”

Honestly, the team is just excited to play after what has been an incredibly tough month that’s seen three separate COVID pauses with seven games—including the Clemson game and three SEC contests—either canceled or postponed.

Right now, as the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0 SEC) get ready for their first road trip of the conference season, they’re just happy to play.

“As long as our players want to play it’s my responsibility to help guide them to the finish line. The reason we did this to start with is cause the players wanted to play,” Martin said.

“They have sacrificed tremendously to find a way to play. As long as they want to play it’s our duty to keep a sane mind and keep peace and faith in the right place and help them line up to play as many games as possible.”

They have a big test ahead of them with a LSU team ranked top 25 in KenPom and sporting one of the best offenses in the country.

The Tigers (9-2, 4-1 SEC) have the conference’s leading scorer in Cam Thomas (21.8 points per game) with three more players averaging 13 points per game: Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days.

“That’s what our guys signed up for when they chose South Carolina: to pay against good players, good teams and well-coached teams every single night. It happens to be LSU. They’re very talented. Our guys are very prepared because of our mindset, the way we train, and the way we go as a program,” Shingler said.

“We have sophomores and juniors who have seen those guys before. They’re excited about the challenge. The last couple days in practice they’ve been excited about the challenge.