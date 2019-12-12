Now the Gamecocks probably thought they’d have more wins at this point, sitting at 6-4 heading into Sunday’s game against arch rival Clemson, but have plenty of opportunities over the next month to notch a resume-building victory.

Before the season started, it was easy to see the Gamecocks’ non-conference season would be defined by this stretch from early December until Christmas, and that hasn’t changed.

“It’s not like we’re sitting here at 3-7 trying to survive. We’re in a good place,” Frank Martin said. “We’re not in a great place, but we’re in a good place. We have good opportunities in front of us before conference play. We have to hope that as we keep trying to do our jobs as coaches to educate and make them understand what’s needed."



This pivotal non-conference stretch started Sunday with a loss to Houston at home but continues with five of their next six games, which dips into conference play, against KenPom top 100 teams and three teams in the AP Top 25: No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Virginia and No. 19 Tennessee.

Sunday’s Clemson game (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2) not only represents the first of multiple chance to earn a big win, something the Gamecocks need before the start of conference play, but also a chance to get back in the win column against their upstate rival.

The Gamecocks have lost their last three to the Tigers in this series with the last win (and last road win) coming in the 2015-16 season, a 65-59 win.

“A win can do a lot of things,” AJ Lawson said. “It can bring confidence with our teammates knowing we can get a win on the road against a rival. For the fans, they can believe in us and be happy we got a pretty big win. It’s a big win in South Carolina if we win that game.”

Coincidently enough, Martin pointed that 2016 team was the last team he had at full capacity for the Clemson game.

In 2017 Sindarius Thornwell was suspended in a two-point loss, 2018 saw Kory Holden leave early with a leg injury and last year the Gamecocks were still adjusting to life without Justin Minaya and Maik Kotsar didn’t play with a concussion.

The Gamecocks got Minaya back at the start of this season coming off that knee injury and are working Keyshawn Bryant back after getting him healthy at the start of the month.

“I think this is the first time we’ve played Clemson with a healthy roster since Michael Carrera’s senior year,” Martin said. “What’s that mean? I’m not trying to create excuses for not winning. We haven’t won, but I’d like to go into this game with a team that’s excited because of who the opponent is, what it means to this state, what it means to this university and because it’s the next game on the schedule.”

With players in the middle of finals week, the Gamecocks started preparations Wednesday for the Tigers after getting a few days to prep for exams, something Martin always does. They ramped things up Wednesday and will continue to do that as players finish all their finals by Friday morning.



Next up is getting emotionally ready for a big rivalry game, and that fell on assistant Chuck Martin.

South Carolina recently added a new mural to its facility with Martin calling it a “beautiful display” of players 40s, the 50s, the 60s and 70s. Then you start getting into color all the way up to Chris Silva” lining the walls between the locker room and the practice court.

Chuck took all the players over to it and spent a few minutes Wednesday explaining the importance of Sunday’s game before practice.

“Chuck took our players and explained to them just how important this game is to all those guys that have come before them,” Martin said. “They understand what that game means to so many people. Chuck called me last night and goes, ‘I had to do that Frank.’ I go, ‘I’m glad you did.'"

