This year, especially in SEC play, what-ifs aren’t rearing their heads as a young Gamecock team is finding ways to win close games late.

With so many close games, what if the Gamecocks had finished the game better twice against Tennessee and pulled an upset? What-if they had closed out a number of games, what would last season’s final record look like?

“That’s a credit to the old guys. Last year, I told you guys a lot our leadership wasn’t good, that’s a credit to the old guys,” Frank Martin said. “Those guys have been around, and they’ve been unbelievable this year with their enthusiasm, attention to detail and helping the team.”

Last season the Gamecocks lost 12 SEC games by an average of 9.8 points per game, including losing four games by five points or less.

This year is a little bit of a different story. The Gamecocks (11-10) are now 6-2 in conference play after beating Georgia by six on the road Saturday and are finding ways to win games in crunch time. Their six SEC wins have come by an average of 4.8 points per game.

Of their six conference wins, five have been one by less than 10 points and three have been won by less than five.

This season the Gamecocks have a winning record in games decided by 10 points or less compared to a losing record last year.

“We just have to come together as a team,” Keyshawn Bryant said. “When times get hard, it depends on who wants it the most. Obviously we want it the most.”

Saturday in Athens was a prime example as the Bulldogs kept chipping away at a few double-digit Gamecock leads but the team’s more experienced players stepping up late.

With the lead in the single digits and Georgia on a run, Maik Kotsar hit a big shot with Hassani Gravett hitting two threes over the final five minutes of the game and Chris Silva doing what he’s known for and hauling in rebounds and scoring in the paint.

All three came up huge down the stretch, combining for 38 points, as the Gamecocks won their third SEC road game, one more than they won all of last season.

“Three guys that have played a bunch of games for us,” Martin said. “AJ could have panicked and didn’t. He waited for Hassani and Hassani makes a big three. Then Chris. Those three guys are giving us good possessions.”

Lawson added 19 of his own to match Silva’s total while Bryant put in 11 as the two freshmen scored 30 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

“We may be young but we’re very confident,” Bryant said.

Now the Gamecocks will have to try and replicate that in a bigger, more hostile environment Tuesday heading up to Lexington, Kentucky for a matchup with the Wildcats.

“We hear it’s a crazy environment,” Lawson said. “We just have to lock in the next couple days in practice and study the stuff.”