Gamecocks get another alum in the Super Bowl
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
For the second time in as many seasons, Stephon Gilmore will be competing on football's biggest stage.
The former Gamecock cornerback and current New England Patriot are Super Bowl bound as the Pats beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday night.
Gilmore played a pivotal role starting for the Patriots all season, racking up 40 tackles and 20 pass breakups so far this year. He also has two interceptions.
The former Gamecock was a starter all three years on campus, totaling 181 tackles over three seasons with eight interceptions.
This is the second straight Super Bowl a Gamecock will play in with Gilmore's Patriots and Alshon Jeffery playing last year and Jeffery's Eagles taking home the Lombardi trophy.
The Super Bowl will be played two Sundays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.