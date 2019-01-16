Now, three games and three wins into SEC play, the Gamecocks are doing that and it’s starting to look like a little more familiar for Martin.

When the Gamecocks were getting ready to start SEC play, there was one pressing thing Frank Martin wanted to figure out: getting his team to adopt an identity.

“I think we’re starting to defend a little better. We’re starting to play a little stronger. I think you’re starting to see us shoot free throws, which is what we didn’t do earlier in the year. It’s not just a Chris Silva thing. It’s part of it, but it’s an all the guys things,” he said. “We’re starting to play with poise and discipline.”

A big reason for that has been the Gamecock freshmen getting more comfortable in Martin’s defensive scheme and it’s showing.

Over their four-game win streak, Gamecock opponents are averaging just 68 points, 75.3 points in SEC play.

Opponents are shooting 40.2 percent from the field, 35.8 percent from three. In three SEC games teams are shooting 43 percent and 37.8 percent from long range.

“They’re figuring out how to get to the right place; how a scouting report says A, B and C and so start, as soon as you see something, to A, B and C,” Martin said. “Now it’s a matter of sustaining, which is the hard part of playing team defense. Once you take away these teams’ initial hit, they’re going to run counters to what you’re doing.”

The Gamecocks’ defensive efficiency numbers are going up as well. In SEC play they’re limiting opponents to 100.5 points per 100 possessions, sixth in the SEC.

Over the last four games they’re limiting opponents to an average of 91.2 points per 100 possessions, in large part to getting most of their players back healthy again.

“We’re in a much better place. Keyshawn (Bryant), AJ (Lawson), Alanzo (Frink’s) still lost but he’s got to help us,” Martin said. “He will help us. AJ and Keyshawn, I thought both of them were pretty good defensively today.”

Moving forward it’ll be up for the freshmen to maintain some consistency defensively against some staunch opponents.

Of the next four games, three are against teams in the top half of the conference in offensive efficiency.

It’ll be a tough test for a young team that’s still learning Martin’s complex team defensive schemes but it’s a vast improvement of where they were a month ago.

“The freshmen? As soon as the other team makes an adjustment, it’s like you’re back to square one and it’s trying to get them to understand the counter we have to do to combat the adjustment they’re making,” Martin said. “That’s growth. That’s where it’s coming. We’re in a much better place.”