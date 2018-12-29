Two banged up players, Keir Thomas and Rosendo Louis Jr., are officially dressed today and are expected to play as the team takes on Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

The Gamecocks are officially getting a few key defenders back Saturday.

Both Thomas and Louis Jr. were both in yellow non-contact jerseys this week in practice but Will Muschamp said Friday the two will contribute this week.

Also see: Live updates from Bank of America Stadium

Aaron Sterling, who's coming off a knee injury, is not dressed out today along with Keisean Nixon and Javon Kinlaw, who have injuries that came up after the team's game against Akron.



Kinlaw had a procedure done on his knee while Nixon had a crack in his neck and needed surgery.

Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaycee Horn, who missed time recently, are expected back in the starting lineup today as well.

Also see: Final thoughts before today's Belk Bowl

Other Gamecocks that will not play after injuries suffered earlier in the season are: D.J. Wonnum, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston, Eldridge Thompson, Nick Harvey, J.T. Ibe, Jovaughn Gwyn, Danny Fennell.

The Belk Bowl is scheduled to kick off today at noon on ABC. Adam Amin, Anthony Becht and Rock Boiman will be the announcers.

View the full dress list below.