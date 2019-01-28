Fresh off a loss at Oklahoma State where the Gamecocks only shot nine free throws, Martin said that has to be better if the Gamecocks want to win against good teams.

There are a few stats that mean a lot to Frank Martin—offensive rebounding, number of possessions—but there’s one stat that’s really frustrating time right now: free throw numbers.

“That’s a bug that bit us that we can control,” Martin said. “We’ve been outshot by 70 free throws in four games. You can’t do that. That number has to be a lot closer to win anywhere, let alone on the road.”

The Gamecocks (10-9, 5-1 SEC) are 1-4 in five non-conference games played away from home and have been outshot at the free throw line in all four losses.

In those games, the Gamecocks have shot 57 free throws total compared to opponents shooting a total of 121, an average of 30.25 per game.

They’ve also committed, on average, 23 fouls per game in those four losses while opponents average 16.25 fouls.

All of those games have been away from Colonial Life Arena and two—Michigan and Oklahoma State—have been at the opponent’s home floor.

In those games, Martin said a young team has gotten too wrapped up in the atmosphere and that’s caused them to make silly plays on both ends of the court.

“That has to stop. That’s where experience kicks in. Older guys aren’t as impacted as the emotion of the building,” Martin said. “I don’t care where we play the game, it’s hard to win when you get outshot from the foul line by such a large number. It’s hard to win. We have to be better.”

The good news this week is the Gamecocks are back home. The bad news? They welcome in No. 1 Tennessee and potential player of the year candidate Grant Williams who does a good job of drawing fouls.

Williams, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, is best in the country at drawing fouls (8.2 per 40 minutes) and only commits 3.7 per 40 minutes.

He’s no stranger to this South Carolina team, playing them twice last year. In those games he took 16 free throws, averaged 18 points and an offensive rating of 135.

“He does a good job reading the defense. Every time I try to get physical, he’ll outsmart me and use his body for a smart move,” Chris Silva said. “Then when I try and play smart, he tries to be physical and passes the ball really well. Those are the things in practice I have to pay attention to.”

He’ll go up against Chris Silva, whose foul struggles over his career have been well documented.

This season, Silva’s committing six fouls per 40 minutes and 7.5 in SEC play. He’s second in the league, behind Williams, in fouls drawn per 40 minutes in SEC play at 7.5.

Silva staying out of foul trouble against Williams will be key for the Gamecocks Tuesday night to try and limit the Vols’ free throw opportunities and even that number out.

“He plays with the same aggression Chris does but he does a better job with his hands. Chris tends to grab too much and it gets him in trouble,” Martin said. “Grant understands there’s a place to be physical and there’s a place where you get over the top when it’s physical. Grant understands how to get to that place and stop. Chris, for whatever reason, always has that extra oomph of physicality that gets him in trouble.”