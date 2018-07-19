GamecockCentral.com

Coming off a 9-4 season, the Gamecocks return four of their top five receivers, bring back Deebo Samuel for one final season and add two three stars and one four-star prospect into the mix. So entering the season, South Carolina has lofty expectations for it’s receiver group.

Jake Bentley likes options, and in his third year with the Gamecocks he has plenty to chose from.

“I feel like we’re capable of anything,” Deebo Samuel said. “We got a good group of talented guys.”

But it’s not just the fact that they’re returning a host of starters, it’s the types of players the Gamecocks have coming back into the fold.

Samuel and Shi Smith, who caught for 409 yards and didn’t drop a pass as a freshman, serve as the returning speed of the group while Bryan Edwards and OrTre Smith, who combined for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns, represent the power.

Bentley called the group “so versatile” Thursday, saying those types of players will be able to really excel in Bryan McClendon’s new up-tempo offense.

“There’s so many guys that can attack you in so many different ways,” Bentley said. “Being more multiple in our formations with Coach McClendon I think is going to help us a lot in getting the match-ups we want in certain areas we want.”

Samuel, who missed the last 10 games of the season with a leg injury, is back now for his senior season. He got off to a blazing-fast start last year, compiling 474 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns over three games.

He’ll be the likely starter opposite Bryan Edwards, who stepped up as the go-to guy after Samuel’s injury. Over the last 10 games of the year Edwards caught 49 passes for 646 yards and three touchdowns.

So while it’s great, Bentley said, to get an electrifying talent like Samuel back, he’s excited to see what the two of those receivers can do on the field at the same time.

“Having (Samuel) does so much for the offense. He’s a guy that you can throw a screen pass to and he takes it for a touchdown,” he said. “I think Bryan Edwards doesn’t get the credit he deserves. I think he’s one of the most talented receivers in the country. You look at what he’s done with our receivers without Deebo being there.”

Will Muschamp said Thursday he expects the fully-healthy Samuel to get off to a similar start this season and be one of the bigger focal points to South Carolina’s remodeled offense.

Samuel is embracing that challenge but likes the mix the other receivers will bring to the table as well.

“As you can see, a goal line guy like Bryan or OrTre, you throw the jump ball to,” he said, “and me and Shi are the guys you get the ball to in open space and let things happen."