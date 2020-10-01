Smith became just the fourth different receiver since 2000 to catch 10 passes and average 14 yards per reception in a game, but this week at will present a new challenge against Florida.

Coming out of Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, Will Muschamp had some issues with the Gamecock offense, but Shi Smith was not one of them.

“They’re going to obviously try and target Shi to take him out of the route progression,” Muschamp said. “He wasn’t always the primary target on some of the routes but at the end of the day he got open.”

Smith caught 10 passes, racked up 140 yards and caught a touchdown but, now that teams have film on him and know he’s a focal point in the offense, will key on him and try to take him out of the game as much as possible.

Florida has one of the more aggressive defensive coordinators in the SEC in Todd Grantham, and he’ll likely have some creative ways to cover Smith to make sure his production isn’t like it was against Shi Smith.

The biggest question now is how Mike Bobo will try and keep Smith involved in the offense with that being a key piece of the game plan heading into this week.

“I know we will scheme him as far as getting him in different spots with some motions and shifts and creating different spots with him on the field and in the formation whether it’s outside, inside, coming from the backfield with different ways to get him the ball,” Muschamp said. “That being said, we have to get more guys involved in the passing game to be able to do that.”

And Muschamp is right: the Gamecocks desperately need other guys to step up and get involved in the pass game.

Smith, Xavier Legette and Nick Muse combined to catch 18 of Collin Hill’s 25 completions and go for 251 of Hill’s 290 yards Saturday and that will need to change against the Gators if the offense wants to have success.

“If you can’t create separation it’s hard to throw it to you. We’re not just going to throw it to a guy that can’t get open. At the end of the day, we have to look at some other guys,” Muschamp said. “If you can’t win in man coverage it’s hard to throw it to you. We’re going to see man coverage Saturday and we’re going to see it for the rest of the year in our league. That’s part of it.”

Getting Jalen Brooks’ eligibility waiver approved would help but, as Nick Muse says, “NCAA you do you.”

Right now the Gamecocks are still waiting to hear back on that from football’s governing body. If he doesn’t get approved, then it’ll be up to guys like Dakereon Joyner, Rico Powers, Ger-Cari Caldwell and Josh Vann.

“We have the talent in the room as much as everybody thinks we don’t,” Muse said. “Whether you’re second string or third string you’re probably going to play. Coach is going to rely on you eventually throughout the season. You just have to do your job when it’s due.”