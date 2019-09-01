Well, the season opener has come and gone and the NCAA hasn’t told Muse or the Gamecocks’ program anything on his impending waiver.

When the Gamecocks started training camp, Nick Muse said the NCAA told him they’d give him a decision one way or another on his eligibility this season.

“No,” Will Muschamp said on his weekly teleconference. “We haven’t heard a word.”

Also see: Five Takeaways from the UNC game

Muse transferred to South Carolina this summer from William and Mary and would have to sit this year out because of the NCAA-mandated one year rule for transfers.

The Gamecocks are applying for immediate eligibility but haven’t heard anything yet.

As for a timetable now that the season’s started, Muschamp didn’t have a clear answer as of Sunday night.

“Our compliance handles all of that. I’m going to leave it up to compliance on that situation. (The NCAA) knew we had a game on Saturday. Our timetable is all up to the NCAA.”

Also see: Trying to add context to the season-opening loss

If eligible, Muse would make an impact right away in a tight end room that’s suffered two pretty big blows since training camp started.

They’ve lost two potential impact players in Evan Hinson, who decided to transfer and play basketball, and Kiel Pollard, who had to retire from football after finding a cyst on his spine.

He’s trying to get as many valuable reps as he can during practice in case the NCAA comes out and says he’s able to play right away, but can’t take every first or second team snap because it then it takes away meaningful reps for guys who could play Saturday.

"Well, we're practicing and giving him reps to get him ready for the game,” Muschamp said on Muse last week. “Certainly not investing as many reps as you normally would. He certainly could help our football team this year.”

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

Muse is coming off a career year at William and Mary where he started three games and was second on the team in both catches (30) and receiving yards (453) while hauling in a touchdown.

The Gamecocks play next Saturday, a home game against Charleston Southern scheduled to kick off at noon on the SEC Network.