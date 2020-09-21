Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Playoffs Week 1
The WNBA playoffs began last week, but aside from MVP A’ja Wilson, it wasn’t a good week for former Gamecocks.
The two biggest stories of the week were Wilson winning her first MVP award and the first game of the semifinal series between Seattle and Minnesota being postponed. That decision was made Sunday afternoon following inconclusive COVID-19 tests for Seattle players. The players will be quarantined and retested. Since the season began, there have been inconclusive and false positive tests, but nobody within the WNBA bubble has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more about Wilson winning the MVP:
WBB: A'ja Wilson wins WNBA MVP
WBB: A'ja Wilson press conference recap
Kaela Davis (Dream), Allisha Gray (Wings), Tyasha Harris (Wings), and Tiffany Mitchell (Fever) missed the playoffs.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson
Sunday vs Connecticut (87-62 loss): 27 minutes (S), 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks
Notes: Rust beat rest for the Aces, and Wilson was pretty much the only player who showed up. Going into the fourth quarter, she was 8-15 shooting. The rest of the Aces were 8-37.
Remaining schedule this week: Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday (7:30 pm, ESPN2), but things could change.
Los Angeles Sparks
Te’a Cooper
Thursday vs Connecticut (73-59 loss): 21 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists
Notes: The Sparks’ - and Cooper’s - season-ending swoon carried into the playoffs.
Minnesota Lynx
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Thursday vs Phoenix (80-79 win): DNP-CD
Sunday vs Seattle - Postponed
Notes: Herbert Harrigan got her second DNP-CD of the season. The other came in the first game of the year. Then game 1 of the semifinals was postponed, so she is still waiting for her first playoff action.
Remaining schedule this week: Game 1 was rescheduled for Tuesday (9:00 pm, ESPN2). Game 2 will now be Thursday (7:30 pm, ESPN2).
Washington Mystics
Alaina Coates
Tuesday vs Phoenix (85-84 loss): 4 minutes, rebound
Notes: The Mystics lost on a buzzer-beating three, but they had to feel good just to get to the playoffs.