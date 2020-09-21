The WNBA playoffs began last week, but aside from MVP A’ja Wilson, it wasn’t a good week for former Gamecocks.

The two biggest stories of the week were Wilson winning her first MVP award and the first game of the semifinal series between Seattle and Minnesota being postponed. That decision was made Sunday afternoon following inconclusive COVID-19 tests for Seattle players. The players will be quarantined and retested. Since the season began, there have been inconclusive and false positive tests, but nobody within the WNBA bubble has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaela Davis (Dream), Allisha Gray (Wings), Tyasha Harris (Wings), and Tiffany Mitchell (Fever) missed the playoffs.