Gamecocks in the summer leagues: June 23

With summer leagues a few weeks into things—the Cape Cod League started this week—here's a look at how the guys playing are doing.

The Gamecocks have a few current players and signees up in the Cape Cod League and more playing locally in the Coastal Plains League and elsewhere across the country.

South Carolina's baseball offseason is in full swing and while the coaching staff is recruiting, building the roster for next year and managing the draft a handful of players are out playing summer baseball.

Braylen Wimmer had a big power surge to start his summer in the Cape Cod League, hitting a home run in each of his first two games for the Bourne Braves. Through nine at-bats he's slashing .222/.222/.889 with five RBI and a stolen base.

Freshman left-hander Jackson Phipps threw one scoreless inning so far this summer in the Cape for the Falmouth Commodores. In one appearance he gave up a hit and a walk but struck out a batter as well.

Also see: International prospect breaks down South Carolina visit

Another pitcher for the Commodores, junior college signee Michael Esposito threw a perfect inning in relief since the season began, striking out two in his Cape Cod League debut.

Guys who are in the Cape Cod League but haven't pitched yet: RHP Daniel Lloyd, RHP Wesley Sweatt, signee and RHP Andrew Baker, App State transfer and RHP Noah Hall.

Right-hander Cade Austin is 1-0 in three relief appearances for the Lexington County Blowfish, giving up six earned runs in 4.2 innings. He's walked three and struck out seven with a 2.79 WHIP and an ERA of 11.57.

Another righty in Parker Coyne joined the Blowfish after the season began and has thrown once, making a three-inning relief appearance. He gave up five earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts. He has a 2.00 WHIP and a batting average against at .231.

Also with the Blowfish, shortstop Jalen Vasquez is slashing .286/.369/.393 with five RBI, eight walks and 16 strikeouts. He's also stolen three bases.

Also see: Insight on the latest baseball addition, a look at third base

Outfielder David Cromer is slashing .189/.250/.216 with three RBI, two walks and 24 strikeouts for the Blowfish as well after redshirting his first year with South Carolina.

Catcher Connor Cino is playing for the Waynesboro Generals in the Valley Baseball League, starting the summer slashing .273/.304/.500 with a home run, eight RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts this summer.

Another pitcher, CJ Weins has made two appearances for the Joliet Dirtbags. In 5.2 innings he has a 4.76 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP but a batting average against of .053. He's struck out 12 to six walks.

Wilson Galvan, a junior college outfielder signee, is hitting .310/.412/.586 with four home runs, 13 RBI, nine walks and 18 strikeouts for the Tri-City Chili Peppers in the Coastal Plains League.

Also see: Latest info on a receiver to keep an eye on in the 2022 class

Another outfielder signee, high schooler Elijah Lambros is playing in the Coastal Plains League for the Peninsula Pilots and is hitting .231/.333/.231 with three RBI, three walks and four strikeouts.

Freshman pitcher Will Sanders is pitching for Team USA's Collegiate National Team this summer and his slate of games will start July 2.

----

