Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 9

The WNBA season resumed Sunday with all 12 teams in action, and the Gamecock Olympians picked up where they left off.

Dallas Wings (9-13)

Allisha Gray

Sunday vs Connecticut (80-59 loss): 32 minutes (start), 11 points, 3 rebounds

Season: 17 games (8 starts), 24.9 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg

Tyasha Harris

Sunday vs Connecticut (80-59 loss): 19 minutes (start), 5 points, 2 assists, rebound

Season: 22 games (2 starts), 18.2 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.6 rpg

Notes: While Gold Medal Lish was in Tokyo, Harris was vacationing in Cancun. They can argue over who had a better break. With Satou Sabally out indefinitely with an Achilles injury, Vickie Johnson shuffled the starting lineup, giving Harris her second start of the season. For one game, it didn’t work. We’ve been saying all season that whenever Dallas puts it together they’ll be pretty good, but they are running out of time to figure it out.

Up next: Tuesday, August 17 at Chicago (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Friday, august 20 vs Indiana (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)

Indiana Fever (4-17)

Tiffany Mitchell

Sunday at Los Angeles (75-70 loss): 32 minutes (start), 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-10 FTs

Season: 21 games (18 starts), 26.2 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg

Notes: The Fever won three straight going into the Olympic break, but reverted to their losing ways. Mitchell put up one of those bizarre stat lines she has gotten good at: 1-8 from the floor but 10-10 from the line. It was her second game in a row with 10 made free throws, and third time this season she’s scored in double figures despite making less than three field goals. For the season, Mitchell is 77-191 from the floor (40.3%) and 84-94 from the line (89.4%), fifth in the league in made free throws, and seventh in free throw percentage, just behind Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson. Make those free throws, kids.

Up next: Tuesday, August 17 at Phoenix (10:00 pm easern, Facebook); Friday, August 20 at Dallas (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)