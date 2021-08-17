Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 9
The WNBA season resumed Sunday with all 12 teams in action, and the Gamecock Olympians picked up where they left off.
Dallas Wings (9-13)
Allisha Gray
Sunday vs Connecticut (80-59 loss): 32 minutes (start), 11 points, 3 rebounds
Season: 17 games (8 starts), 24.9 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg
Tyasha Harris
Sunday vs Connecticut (80-59 loss): 19 minutes (start), 5 points, 2 assists, rebound
Season: 22 games (2 starts), 18.2 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.6 rpg
Notes: While Gold Medal Lish was in Tokyo, Harris was vacationing in Cancun. They can argue over who had a better break. With Satou Sabally out indefinitely with an Achilles injury, Vickie Johnson shuffled the starting lineup, giving Harris her second start of the season. For one game, it didn’t work. We’ve been saying all season that whenever Dallas puts it together they’ll be pretty good, but they are running out of time to figure it out.
Up next: Tuesday, August 17 at Chicago (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Friday, august 20 vs Indiana (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)
Indiana Fever (4-17)
Tiffany Mitchell
Sunday at Los Angeles (75-70 loss): 32 minutes (start), 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-10 FTs
Season: 21 games (18 starts), 26.2 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
Notes: The Fever won three straight going into the Olympic break, but reverted to their losing ways. Mitchell put up one of those bizarre stat lines she has gotten good at: 1-8 from the floor but 10-10 from the line. It was her second game in a row with 10 made free throws, and third time this season she’s scored in double figures despite making less than three field goals. For the season, Mitchell is 77-191 from the floor (40.3%) and 84-94 from the line (89.4%), fifth in the league in made free throws, and seventh in free throw percentage, just behind Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson. Make those free throws, kids.
Up next: Tuesday, August 17 at Phoenix (10:00 pm easern, Facebook); Friday, August 20 at Dallas (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)
Las Vegas Aces (16-6)
A’ja Wilson
Sunday vs Washington (84-83 win): 34 minutes (start), 20 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists
Season: 22 games (22 starts), 32.5 mpg, 19.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.2 bpg, 90.9 F%
Notes: Wilson picked up where she left off in the Olympics. Las Vegas trailed Washington by as much as 21 but came back in the fourth quarter. Down three with less than a minute to play, Wilson and fellow Olympian ran back-to-back pick-and-rolls. The first time Washington left Wilson open for the jumper, the second time they left Gray for the game-winner.
Up next: Tuesday, August 17 vs Washington (10:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)
Seattle Storm (16-6)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats
Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”
By the way, it’s a boy.