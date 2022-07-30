Gamecocks Keep Recruiting Momentum Going By Landing In-State EDGE Rusher

The last weekend of summer recruiting momentum continued today when 2023 EDGE Monteque Rhames announced intentions to stay home and play his college ball with South Carolina. Rhames, who is from Sumter, SC, has long been considered a favorite to land with the Gamecocks, who he included on his top 8 with Virginia Tech, NC State, FSU, Coastal Carolina, Michigan, UCF, and Georgia, but some thought the late addition of an Alabama offer on June 3rd might sway the 6'6" 240 lb EDGE rusher to consider playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, despite the late offer.

Rhames has visited South Carolina unofficially more times than I can count, including at least 3 times in the last month, as well as several times throughout the Spring, including the big recruiting weekend surrounding the Garnet and Black Spring Game. Rhames becomes the highest-rated member of the 2023 class thus far, rated as a 5.8 Four-Star by Rivals, and the #3 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina.

When looking at Rhames' film it is easy to see why he's so highly rated. Beyond his 6'6" frame which should fill out physically once he arrives on campus, Rhames has exceptional skills as a pass rusher. His Junior Season film (posted below) is full of plays where he uses his speed to live in the backfield of opposing offenses and even run down plays often from the backside, but don't confuse him for just a one-trick pony. Rhames is also a strong run stopper and is often seen blowing up would-be blockers to get to the football, and it's not just film, he has the stats to back it up. In 2021, Rhames recorded 53 solo tackles, 75 overall tackles, 6.8 tackles per game, and 7.0 sacks. As he continues to develop physically, Rhames should be able to be used as a 3-down EDGE, though he may be used in obvious passing situations early in his career.

The recruiting strategy for the Gamecocks going forward depends on keeping the top-rated players in the state while expanding their recruiting territory into new places, like the recent surge of DMV area (DC, Maryland, Virginia) recruits that we've seen lately, or yesterday's commitment from a 2024 DB out of Ohio.



It would seem that South Carolina has locked in at least one of those top state of South Carolina players for this cycle in the 4th best rated Rhames, and they still have a good shot with #2, Xzavier McLeod, and #4 Markee Anderson, the latter of which who is expected to announce his college decision tomorrow.