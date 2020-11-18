South Carolina added another piece to its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday night, landing the commitment of Camden (N.J.) power forward TaQuan Woodley.

Woodley, who announced his decision on a live stream, picked the Gamecocks over a top five that included Temple, St. John's, St. Joe's and Georgia.

“They were the first school to actually offer me the first go round when I recruitment started,” Woodley said on his live announcement. “The second time, after I decommitted, they reached out and talked to me daily. I had good talks with head coach Frank Martin. He’s a really good guy. After watching them I thought I’d fit into their style of play. The way he coaches could get me to the next level and help me grow as a man off the court.”

The three-star forward recently decommitted from Penn State, and South Carolina was able to land his commitment.

Woodley is considered the No. 49 overall power forward in the country.

He becomes the fourth commitment in the 2021 class, officially committing and signing to the Gamecocks on the final day of the early signing period for the basketball class.

The Gamecocks already have two commitments signed in the class with two guards—Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright—and their wing commitment in Carlous Williams planning on signing in April during the late signing period.

"We are super excited to add Ta'Quan Woodley to our signing class. He is a 6'8", 240-pound skilled forward who plays with tremendous aggression and strength. He is a high-profile player who had been committed to Penn State, and when Patrick Iriel made his decision it made us as coaches understand that we needed to get depth at the front line," Frank Martin said.

"Ta'Quan is someone we had recruited earlier, and when he made himself available we jumped on it right away. He is a high-level rebounder, who plays with exceptional strength and skill offensively. Ta'Quan understands how to pass, how to score and plays with a brute force that is much needed for our team."

South Carolina begins its season a week from Wednesday, hosting Lander in an exhibition game.